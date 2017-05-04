All you need to know about local council elections

  • STV
A total of 1227 councillors will be elected across Scotland's 32 local authorities.

Voting: Polls open across the country between 7am to 10pm.
Historically council elections in Scotland have not excited the electorate.

The 2017 local government poll appears to have followed the trend, with discussion about it being overshadowed by the announcement of a snap general election.

This is not to say they are unimportant because councils deal with issues many Scots care deeply about - from when bins are collected to how much money should be spent on fixing potholes.

Local authorities also now have the power to raise or lower council tax by a maximum of 3%.

Who wins power in your local city or town hall then will determine how much you pay for local services and what that cash is spent on.

A total of 1227 councillors will be elected across Scotland's 32 local authorities.

If you are registered to vote and aged 16 or over you can vote at your local polling station between 7am and 10pm.

At this election you do not vote by crossing an "X" on the ballot paper but instead with numbers.

You are asked to rank the candidates in order of preference with "1" being your first preference.

Voters can choose to give as many or as little preferences as they choose.

The location of your polling station will be on the polling card delivered to your home.

Alternatively you can contact your local elections office to find out where to vote.

Councillors are elected after they meet a certain quota of votes.

This figure is calculated by dividing the total number of valid ballot papers received by the number of people to be elected plus one.

For example, if there are 9829 valid votes and six seats available then the total vote is divided by seven. The quota in this scenario would be 1405.

Votes will be counted on Friday morning and election watchers will be keeping a close on Glasgow City Council.

Glasgow is the largest local authority in Scotland and has been the centrepiece of Scottish Labour's dominance over local government north of the border.

The SNP are aiming to wrest control of the council from the party.

Labour, however, are appealing to voters to elect them to fight austerity imposed, they argue, by both the Scottish and UK governments.

With the general election a month away, the Scottish Conservatives feel the party is on the up. The council results may give us an indication of any further revival of the party's fortunes.

The Scottish Liberal Democrats are hoping to win seats in many council wards they lost at the last election while the Scottish Greens hope to make a breakthrough in authorities whom they currently do not have a single councillor.

