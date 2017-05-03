  • STV
Sturgeon: Prime Minister has 'poisoned' Brexit talks

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

Theresa May has accused the EU of trying to influence the UK general election.

Brexit: Theresa May's criticism of the EU has been attacked by Nicola Sturgeon.
The Prime Minister's accusation that the EU has tried to influence the result of next month's general election is an attempt to "poison" the Brexit talks for political gain, the First Minister has claimed.

Theresa May attacked the European Commission on the steps of Downing Street after details of a private dinner between May and Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker and its chief negotiator Michel Barnier were leaked to a German newspaper and later to the Guardian.

The newspaper, the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, also reported details of a call between Juncker and German chancellor Angela Merkel were he apparently called May "deluded".

On Wednesday, following a meeting with the Queen over the dissolution of parliament, May said: "In the last few days we have seen just how tough these talks are likely to be.

"Britain's negotiating position in Europe has been misrepresented in the continental press. The European Commission's negotiating stance has hardened.

"Threats against Britain have been issued by European politicians and officials. All of these acts have been deliberately timed to affect the result of the general election that will take place on June 8."

In a series of tweets in response to the Prime Minister, Sturgeon attacked May's comments about the EU.

The First Minister tweeted: "UK needs best possible Brexit deal and has limited leverage, so for PM to poison atmosphere for partisan reasons is deeply irresponsible.

"Having called election for reasons of party not national interest, PM now seems intent on fighting campaign in same way.

"Making a bogeyman of EU is all about distracting attention from Tories' wider record - while PM continues to hide from voters.

"A Tory gov without strong opposition is against interests of all parts of UK. In Scotland, strong opposition will only come from the SNP."

