Local elections: Voters go to the polls across Scotland

A total of 1227 councillors will be elected across the country's 32 local authorities.

Polls: Vote could provide indication of Westminster intentions. (file pic) PA

Voters across Scotland are going to the polls to decide who will run the country's 32 councils.

A total of 1227 councillors will be elected in what will be the first local election since 2012.

Local authority seats are normally contested every four years but last year's poll was put back to avoid a conflict with the 2016 Scottish Parliament election.

Polls open at 7am on Thursday and close at 10pm.

Anyone who is already in line at a polling station at this time will still be allowed to vote, however.

The local government vote takes place just five weeks before the General Election, and follows campaigning across the country by political leaders.

While the election could provide an indication of support ahead of the Westminster poll, politicians from all parties stressed the important role councils play in areas such as education and social care, and have urged Scots to use their vote.

Under the single transferable voting system (STV), voters are asked to rank the candidates in order of preference, with three or four councillors being elected to serve any one ward.

Votes will be counted early on Friday morning with results expected to come in throughout the afternoon.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.