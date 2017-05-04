Local election 2017: Polls close in council ballot

First results expected to come in on Friday afternoon.

Ballot boxes: 1227 councillors will be elected across Scotland. (file pic) © SWNS

Polls have closed for the 2017 Scottish local election.

Candidates will now have to face an agonising wait to find out whether they have been elected to serve in the country's 32 local authorities.

The votes will be counted on Friday morning, with results expected to start coming in by mid-afternoon.

A total of 1227 councillors will be elected across Scotland.

After winning overall control of two of Scotland's 32 local authorities in 2012, the SNP are seeking to increase the number of town halls which are under their command.

The Tories, Liberal Democrats and Greens - who are fielding a record number of candidates in Scotland - are also hoping to make gains.

Meanwhile polls have warned that Labour, which won a majority in four councils five years ago, could be facing "heavy losses".

The vote took place just five weeks before the UK general election.

While the election could provide an indication of support ahead of the Westminster poll, all parties stressed the important role councils play in areas such as education and social care.

