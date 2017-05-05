Labour braced for heavy losses as Tories make gains

Early results show the Tories have effectively taken 10 seats from Jeremy Corbyn's party.

Tory candidate Dick Madden celebrates after retaining his Chelmsford Central seat. PA

Labour is braced for heavy losses in the local elections just weeks before the country goes to the polls to decide who takes the keys to Number 10.

Early results show the Tories are set to take a number of seats from Jeremy Corbyn's party.

The Conservatives won control of Warwickshire, Lincolnshire and Gloucestershire as results continue to be counted.

Experts had forecast that the contests in parts of England and the whole of Scotland and Wales would be difficult for the Labour Party.

Indications suggested the Tories had mopped up some of Ukip's vote - a trend which will boost Theresa May's chances of getting her grip on power at the General Election on June 8.

As the first results began to trickle in after Thursday's vote, shadow international trade secretary Barry Gardiner said: "It's never good to hear that we are losing seats."

In England, the councils being contested were "historically the Conservatives' strongest areas".

And in Wales Labour would struggle to emulate the success it enjoyed in 2012 when the party dominated the results, he said.

Welsh election expert Professor Roger Scully suggested that Merthyr Tydfil, which was solidly Labour, could slip from the party's grasp.

Votes have been cast in elections to 88 councils in England, Scotland and Wales, plus mayoral contests which include six new devolved super-regions.

Only some areas of England and Wales were counting overnight and none of the ballots in Scotland will be counted until Friday.