Rubbish Party claims council seat in East Ayrshire

Sally Cogley has been elected in Irvine Valley ward after campaigning to clean up area.

Rubbish: Single-issue candidate wins council seat in East Ayrshire.

A candidate for the Rubbish Party has been elected to serve as a councillor in East Ayrshire.

Sally Cogley, who formed the party earlier this year to campaign on cleaning up the area, was elected to the Irvine Valley ward along with the SNP's Elena Whitham and Labour's George Mair.

The party is dedicated to getting rid of "all types of rubbish", including littering, dog fouling, pollution and fly-tipping.

Ms Cogley, who lives in Galston, received 784 first preference votes in the ward - more than both Mr Mair and losing SNP candidate Margaret Young.

She was a community councillor for a decade and organised the annual Galston litter pick.

Ms Cogley's council campaign ran with the slogan "Sally for a better valley" and she wrote in a campaign leaflet: "I am fed up with being expected to accommodate this RUBBISH so I have founded THE RUBBISH PARTY."

Votes continue to be counted across Scotland as the make-up of the country's 32 local authorities begins to take shape.

Early indications show the Scottish Conservatives are on course for a strong showing compared to its results at the last council elections in 2012.

