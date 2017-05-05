  • STV
SNP win most council seats as Tories make large gains

The Nationalists are the largest party in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Elections: Davidson and Sturgeon react to results.
The SNP has won the most councillors in Scotland while the Scottish Conservatives have made unprecedented gains across the country.

Scottish Labour lost control of Glasgow City Council with the SNP becoming the largest party, although the Nationalists failed to secure a majority of seats in the city.

The SNP picked up 39 seats, while Scottish Labour returned a smaller band of councillors than previous with 31. The Conservatives jumped from one councillor to eight while the Scottish Greens increased their tally to 7.

The First Minister described the result in the city as a "clear, emphatic win".

Nicola Sturgeon said: "What we've seen across Scotland today of course is the SNP vote holding firm.

"The SNP hasn't lost ground across Scotland today, what we've seen is the collapse of Labour and that's the reason for the increase in the Conservative vote.

"I think Labour really have a lot of soul searching to do, not just because of the result in Glasgow but because of their results across the country."

The SNP also became the largest party in Edinburgh, Aberdeen and North Lanarkshire.

A rise in support for the Scottish Conservatives meant the Nationalists lost majorities in Angus and Dundee but remained the largest party in these areas.

Conservatives saw their share of the rise in most parts of the country, including pushing Labour into third place in Aberdeen.

Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson said: "I would like to thank everyone yesterday who went out and voted Scottish Conservative.

"There were a lot of people who voted for us for the very first time and what I would say is that every single Conservative councillor who has been elected across Scotland will absolutely work so hard to put local services first and not drag us back to any more constitutional division."

The Tories' support increased in unexpected council wards including Ravenscraig in North Lanarkshire and the Calton and Shettleston in Glasgow.

Overall, the party gained more than 130 councillors across the country.

Scottish Labour is the largest party in three councils: East Lothian, Midlothian and Inverclyde.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said the results were "obviously a disappointing election" for her party.

She added: "We have won against the odds in East Lothian and Inverclyde, gained Midlothian from the SNP, and tied with the SNP in North Ayrshire.

"Across Scotland, there has been a clear backlash against the SNP's plans for a divisive second independence referendum and anger over the SNP's woeful record running our schools, hospitals and public services."

The council elections brought good news for the Scottish Greens who increased in their numbers to 19 councillors, five more than in 2012.

With no overall control in many authorities, Green councillors may act as powerbrokers in coalition talks.

Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie said: "Our vote is clearly up and particularly where our candidates and campaigners have been active, it has had a definite impact on the results we are getting."

The Scottish Liberal Democrats failed to make nationwide gains but did pick up some local victories in East Dunbartonshire and council wards in Edinburgh, which may point to a fruitful general election next month.

