Green MSP Patrick Harvie standing as MP for first time

The MSP said that he could make a real impact at Westminster.

Scottish Greens co-convener Patrick Harvie will run for Westminster for the first time in the General Election.

Mr Harvie will stand in Glasgow and urged voters to back him to "send Theresa May a message".

At the last election, the Greens only returned one MP to the Commons, with Caroline Lucas winning the Brighton Pavilion seat for a second time.

But Mr Harvie said he could "make a real impact as an MP" working alongside her.

It comes after the Greens increased the number of councillors they have on Glasgow City Council, with the party winning seven seats there in the local government elections.

Mr Harvie, who has been an MSP for Glasgow since 2003, said: "This election was called by a Tory Prime Minister taking advantage of a weak Labour party - but we can use it to send Theresa May a message.

"By electing me, Glasgow can show that we reject May's hard Brexit disaster and fight for our future in Europe.

"We can show her government that Scotland rejects their cruel attacks on disabled people and the vulnerable, including the vile Rape Clause. And we can prove that there is a better way."

He continued: "Green voices at Westminster will be critical in these next few years, as the Tories try to inflict terrible and lasting damage on Glasgow, Scotland and wider society.

"We need to take the fight to them with bold, progressive voices in the House of Commons.

"I want to make a real impact as an MP, joining forces with the incredible Caroline Lucas who, as a single Green MP, has been doing the work of a hundred politicians.

"Caroline and I will always look to work constructively with other parties where we can, but we'll never back tax cuts for big business while so many people are struggling, or subsidise the fossil fuel industry while the climate crisis grows.

"The people of Glasgow can be confident that I'll offer a positive alternative, and stand up for what matters."

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.