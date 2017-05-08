Local democracy in 'danger zone' despite high turnout

The Electoral Reform Society warns many Scots are not engaged politically.

Councils: Turnout increased across Scotland at last week's council elections. SWNS

Scottish local democracy is in the "danger zone" despite increased turnout at last week's council elections, according to the Electoral Reform Society (ERS).

A total of 46% of eligible Scots voters turned out on Thursday to elect their councillors, an increase of 6.9% compared with the last poll in 2012.

It was the highest turnout for a local election not held on the same day as a national vote in Scotland since 1977.

The ERS said despite the progress made there is still issues for public participation in local democracy.

Willie Sullivan, ERS director, said: "Scottish turnout is projected to be significantly higher than in England and Wales, where they don't have the benefit of most wards being hotly contested due to our proportional system.

"But while the slight lift on 2012 turnout should be welcomed, it was a bottom of the barrel election as far as turnout goes - the lowest since the 1970s.

"So unfortunately there is little to cheer about this time, given that the majority of the public chose to stay at home."

He added: "With 2.3 million Scots not taking part and many hundreds of thousands not registered, local democracy is not out of the danger zone - these levels of engagement are warning signs that show our democracy still needs intensive care.

"A BMG poll we commissioned last November showed that 24% of Scots would rather finish the ironing than go and vote in a council election."

Sullivan says to help improve the situation then new forms of local governance must be investigated.

He said: "Our polling also shows that a significant majority of people actually want more representatives and at a more a local level.

"Many of them also want to be more directly involved in helping their council make decisions, whether though citizens assemblies or other innovative ways of running our own places.

"It's now time for radical thinking about how to bring town halls across Scotland closer to voters."

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.