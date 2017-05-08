  • STV
Local elections: Full list of Scottish results published

Aidan Kerr Aidan Kerr

The SNP topped the poll while the Scottish Conservatives finished second.

Election: Scotland's political parties will face another test at the ballot box next month.
Election: Scotland's political parties will face another test at the ballot box next month. PA

The full results of last week's council elections have been published by the Electoral Management Board for Scotland.

The SNP came top of the poll with 32.3% of first preference votes cast, with the Scottish Conservatives in second with 25.3%.

A total of 1,889,658 valid votes were cast on Thursday with turnout increasing to 46.9%, the highest for a local election not held on the same day as a national poll in Scotland since 1977.

Turnout was highest in the Western Isles at 56.1% while the lowest turnout was recorded in Glasgow, where 39% of voters came out to vote in the country's largest local authority.

SNP

SNP: Nicola Sturgeon hailed her party's win as 'emphatic' last week.
SNP: Nicola Sturgeon hailed her party's win as 'emphatic' last week. PA

The SNP won 431 council seats across Scotland, its largest haul at a council election.

The party has representatives all of the country's local authorities except Orkney.

SNP councillors are now the largest group in 16 councils, including the country's four largest cities: Glasgow, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dundee.

Despite topping the poll, the party lost overall control of Dundee and Angus councils, which it had before the election. It also went from first to second place in Aberdeenshire.

Party leader Nicola Sturgeon said: "The SNP has won the council elections. We have more votes, more seats and are in the driving seat of more councils than any other party.

"SNP councillors and SNP councils will put their communities and the people of Scotland first."

Scottish Conservatives

Scottish Counservatives: The party enjoyed increased support in all corners of Scotland.
Scottish Counservatives: The party enjoyed increased support in all corners of Scotland. PA

The Scottish Conservatives enjoyed unprecedented gains across the country last week.

The party's share of first preference votes jumped from 13.27% at the last election in 2012 to 25.3%.

As a result, the Conservatives gained 164 councillors across Scotland.

Conservative councillors are now the largest grouping in six local authorities.

Speaking after the results, the party's leader Ruth Davidson said: "There were a lot of people who voted for us for the very first time and what I would say is that every single Conservative councillor who has been elected across Scotland will absolutely work so hard to put local services first and not drag us back to any more constitutional division."

Scottish Labour

Scottish Labour: Kezia Dugdale described her party's showing as 'disappointing'.
Scottish Labour: Kezia Dugdale described her party's showing as 'disappointing'. PA

Last week's elections brought more bad news for Scottish Labour.

After the votes were counted the party lost 133 councillors and majority control of four councils.

After 37 years of running Glasgow, Labour's grip on the city was over as the SNP became the largest party in the city.

Despite the heavy losses, some in the party feared the results could have been even worse.

Labour polled 20.2% of first preference votes and are the largest party in three authorities: Inverclyde, Midlothian and East Lothian.

Labour leader Kezia Dugdale described the results as"obviously a disappointing election".

Scottish Liberal Democrats

Lib Dems: Party leader Willie Rennie is hopeful of gains in the general election.
Lib Dems: Party leader Willie Rennie is hopeful of gains in the general election. SWNS

The local elections brought mixed fortunes for Willie Rennie's party.

In target areas for next month's election, such as East Dunbartonshire and Edinburgh, the party gained seats.

Rennie said these local results were a "springboard" for June's general election campaign.

Overall, however, the party lost councillors.

This is the third local government election in a row that the party has made losses.

Scottish Greens

Scottish Greens: The party won more votes and returned more councillors than in the last election.
Scottish Greens: The party won more votes and returned more councillors than in the last election. PA

The Scottish Greens will be happy with their showing in last week's election.

The party polled 4.1% of first preference votes, an increase on the last election.

Green councillors can now be found in six local authorities, with the party's largest grouping in Edinburgh with six representatives.

Scottish Green co-convener Patrick Harvie said: "Our vote is clearly up and particularly where our candidates and campaigners have been active, it has had a definite impact on the results we are getting."

