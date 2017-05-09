Greens will not stand in Angus Robertson's constituency

The SNP depute leader's seat is a Conservative target in the election.

Angus Robertson: The SNP deputy leader has PA

The Scottish Greens will not field a candidate in SNP depute leader Angus Robertson's constituency in next month's election.

Moray has been an SNP seat since 1987 but the Scottish Conservatives believe they can unseat Robertson.

At last week's Moray council election, which uses the same boundaries as the Westminster constituency, the Conservatives outpolled the SNP in first preference votes.

Moray also returned the largest vote to leave the European Union (49.9%) at last year's referendum.

The Greens polled 2.7% in the constituency at the last general election two years ago.

The party say the decision is not a direct attempt at helping the SNP stave off the threat from the Conservatives.

James MacKessack-Leitch, who convenes the local party branch, told insideMoray: "At any normal election we would be proud to field a candidate and run a positive campaign, however, this is no normal election.

"This election has been called for naked party political purposes as the Tories attempt to crush Labour in England and Wales.

"This immature behaviour has no relevance in Moray, let alone Scotland or Northern Ireland, but will only serve to increase voter apathy and anger at the way politics is conducted in this country, at a time when there are far bigger issues at stake."

He added: "This campaign has the potential to become entirely negative and much of the rhetoric is already toxic so we will be active in pushing the candidates on a progressive path and to outline positive reasons why we should be casting our votes for them, rather than having to pick the lesser evil."

Mr MacKessack-Leitch said they will not endorse one particular candidate in the contest.

Scottish Conservative Moray candidate Douglas Ross said: "This decision by the Greens smacks of desperation - they will do anything to prop up the SNP and hang on their shirt tails.

"People will find it hard to believe them when they say they won't be backing any particular candidate."

He added: "While the local Greens have tried to justify why they are not standing, this announcement comes just two weeks after the SNP's Tommy Sheppard asked them not to stand and split the pro-Yes vote.

"If you don't want another independence referendum, this is your only chance to make that clear. Only a vote for the Scottish Conservatives on June 8 can send a clear message to the SNP in Moray."

Scottish Labour's Joanne Kirby is also standing in the election next month while the Liberal Democrats are yet to announce their candidate for the contest.

Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again. Please tick the box below to confirm your subscription Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribed Want to receive the latest headlines straight to your inbox? Subscribe to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Thanks for subscribing to our 'Morning Briefing' newsletter. Subscribe

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.