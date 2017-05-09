Less than half of S2 pupils performing well at writing

Literacy rates in Scottish schools have declined again, according to a new survey.

School: Children from poorer backgrounds lagging behind those from richest households (file pic). PA

Less than half of children in S2 are "performing well" at writing, the Scottish Survey of Literacy and Numeracy has found.

The biannual survey has identified a decline in writing standards across age groups.

Between 2012 and 2016, the percentage of S2 pupils performing well at writing declined by 15 percentage points.

During the same period, the proportion of P7 pupils writing well slipped by seven percentage points, while a decline of two percentage points occurred among P4s.

The proportion of Scottish pupils who are able to read well also declined at every age level between 2012 and 2016.

Key findings from the survey

Proportion of children able to write well:

P4: 62%

P7: 65%

S2: 49%

Proportion of children able to read well:

P4: 77%

P7: 88%

S2: 82%

Gap between the richest children and the poorest:

At every age group, in both reading and writing, children from the poorest backgrounds lag behind those from the wealthiest households.

This is the gap between both groups in writing:

P4: 15 percentage points

P7: 20 percentage points

S2: 18 percentage points

This is the gap between both groups in reading:

P4: 18 percentage points

P7: 13 percentage points

S2 16 percentage points

Education secretary John Swinney admitted the performance is "not good enough".

He said: "There are four key areas where we need improvement.

"We need to better understand the progress of individual pupils, be clear about the standards expected in our classrooms while stripping out bureaucracy to free teachers to teach and ensure literacy skills are fully embedded across the curriculum.

"This government is already taking action to provide teachers and schools with the tools - through the literacy benchmarks and standardised assessments - and the resources - through the Scottish Attainment Challenge and Pupil Equity Funding - to improve literacy."

Swinney added: "These reforms are not an overnight solution: it will take time before we see their full effect and we must stay the course.

"But if anyone looking at these literacy results thinks nothing more needs to change in Scottish education then they are mistaken. Further reform is now imperative."

Scottish Conservative shadow education secretary Liz Smith MSP said: "These are shameful results which show that, over its ten years in office, this SNP government has failed a generation.

"Performance in writing still seems to be the biggest problem, including the fact that there appears to be a disparity between pupils' views of how they are performing in writing and listening and how they are actually performing.

"Given this evidence, it is abundantly clear that the Scottish Government is not doing enough to address the problems in basic literacy that this data highlights."

