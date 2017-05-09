Greens to field fewer than ten candidates in election

The party has told STV News it will not qualify for an election broadcast.

Scottish Greens: The party fielded 32 candidates at the last general election. PA

The Scottish Greens will field fewer than ten candidates in next month's general election, STV News understands.

The party fielded 32 candidates at the last election two years ago but has already confirmed it will not stand in any seats in the Highlands and Islands in next month's vote.

To qualify for a party election broadcast for the general election, the Scottish Greens must stand in at least ten constituencies.

In a letter sent to STV News, the party informed the broadcaster it will not be standing enough candidates to meet the quota.

A party spokesman said: "Green campaign teams around Scotland are focused on building on the progress we made in last week's council elections including our breakthroughs in the Highlands and Islands, with our newly elected councillors determined to protect local services.

"By targeting resources in key constituencies, such as Glasgow North where Patrick Harvie will be our candidate, we can build on our strong support to win Scotland's first Green MP, offering a bold alternative to the other parties.

"Greens not only reject the damaging hard Brexit, deeply conservative agenda of the current Westminster government, we fight for Scotland's right to decide our own future and offer a positive alternative for the kind of society we can be."

A full list of candidates will be published by the party next week.

