May's appeal to rivals to help deliver 'fairer Britain'

PM looks set to launch fightback by signalling she will debate ideas with rivals.

Theresa May has appealed to rival parties to help deliver 'fairer Britain' NurPhoto/SIPA USA/PA

Theresa May looks set to launch her fightback to regain the public's confidence in her as Prime Minister by signalling she is prepared to "debate and discuss" ideas with rival parties in order to deliver a 'fairer Britain'.

Marking the one-year anniversary of her first week in Downing Street the PM will insist she has the right vision for Britain and that her "unshakeable sense of purpose" to build a fairer nation has not changed in the wake of her General Election gamble backfiring.

Mrs May is also expected to acknowledge that the loss of her Commons majority means she will have to take a different approach to government as she urges other parties to work with her on ideas tackling "unfairness".

In a speech this week she is expected to say: "I say to the other parties in the House of Commons ... come forward with your own views and ideas about how we can tackle these challenges as a country.

"We may not agree on everything, but through debate and discussion - the hallmarks of our parliamentary democracy - ideas can be clarified and improved and a better way forward found."

During her speech Mrs May is also expected to say that "though the result of last month's General Election was not what I wanted" her "commitment to change in Britain is undimmed" as she continues to lead the country.

She will say: "My belief in the potential of the British people and what we can achieve together as a nation remains steadfast; and the determination I have to get to grips with the challenges posed by a changing world never more sure.

"I am convinced that the path that I set out in that first speech outside Number 10 and upon which we have set ourselves as a Government remains the right one.

"It will lead to the stronger, fairer Britain that we need."

The speech is expected to be seen by some as an attempt to relaunch her premiership following a disappointing election result and the subsequent striking of a deal with the Democratic Unionist Party to prop up her administration.

The expected speech has already been hailed as a sign that "the Government has completely run out of ideas" by Shadow communities secretary Andrew Gwynne.

He said: "Theresa May has finally come clean and accepted the Government has completely run out of ideas. As a result they're having to beg for policy proposals from Labour.

"They're also brazenly borrowing Labour's campaign slogans. But no one will be fooled - the Tories are the party of the privileged few. This is further evidence that this Government can no longer run the country."

While the Liberal Democrats said Mrs May's stance could be viewed as a plea for help on Brexit from Labour.

Lib Dem Brexit spokesman Tom Brake said: "A call for Labour to contribute is superfluous. On the single biggest issue of our generation, Brexit, Corbyn isn't contributing, he is cheerleading."