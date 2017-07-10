Blood cancer treatment approved for use by NHS Scotland

Immunotherapy treatment nivolumab can now be used to treat Hodgkin lymphoma.

NHS: Immunotherapy treatment approved for Hogdkin Lymphona.

A treatment for patients with an aggressive blood cancer has been approved for use by NHS Scotland.

The Scottish Medicines Consortium (SMC) has ruled nivolumab (Opdivo) can be used to treat Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the white blood cells.

The SMC said the immunotherapy, used to treat patients when all other options have been exhausted, "rapidly reduces symptoms and may improve patients' quality of life".

"It may also provide some younger patients with a 'bridge' to stem cell transplant which could be potentially curative," the consortium added.

Dr Pam McKay, consultant haematologist at the Beatson West of Scotland Cancer Centre, said the decision "marks a significant step forward".

She said: "In patients whose cancer has returned or worsened on current treatments, previously many would have faced palliative care.

"Now these patients have a much-needed treatment option which may help to improve survival.

"We're pleased that the SMC has recommended nivolumab as it gives us an effective treatment option that we hope will allow us to improve outcomes for patients and their families."

Jonathan Pearce, chief executive of the Lymphoma Association, said: "We are delighted to learn that the SMC has recommended nivolumab for routine use within the NHS in Scotland.

"The decision will be a great relief to those Hodgkin lymphoma patients, many of whom are from a younger population."

The SMC also accepted ustekinumab, or Stelara, for the treatment of Crohn's disease, a chronic condition that causes inflammation of the digestive system.

Pembrolizumab, also known as Keytruda, used to treat advanced non-small cell lung cancer, was accepted after consideration through SMC's patient and clinician engagement (PACE) process for medicines used at the end of life and for very rare conditions.

The treatment can delay the progression of the disease and could allow some patients a better quality of life.

SMC chairman Dr Alan MacDonald said: "Through PACE, the committee heard how pembrolizumab can give patients meaningful extra time with their families, which we know will be welcomed.

"Nivolumab will be a valuable new treatment option for patients with Hodgkin lymphoma, particularly as it may help some towards a transplant which may be curative.

"For patients with Crohn's disease, whose condition remains uncontrolled on current treatments, ustekinumab offers a helpful alternative."

The committee said it was unable to accept Selexipag, also known as Uptravi, for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Dr MacDonald said: "While a good case was presented through PACE and the committee applied as much flexibility as possible when considering the medicine, the evidence presented by the company on the clinical and economic benefits of Selexipag compared to other treatments available was not sufficient for us to accept it for routine use."