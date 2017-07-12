Unemployment falling faster in Scotland than rest of UK

The number of Scots out of work has fallen by 46,000 during the last year.

Unemployed: A total of 1.49m in the UK are out of work. PA

Scotland's unemployment rate has fallen faster than any other part of the UK, the Office for National Statistics has announced.

New statistics show that between March and May this year the country's jobless rate fell by 0.7% to 3.8%.

A total of 104,000 Scots are now unemployed, 46,000 fewer than a year ago.

During the same period, the percentage of the workforce unemployed in England (4.5%) and Wales (4.6%) fell by 0.2% while the unemployment rate stayed static in Northern Ireland at 5.3%.

Across the UK as a whole, the jobless rate reduced by 0.2% to 4.5%, meaning the number of those unemployed in the country fell to 1.49 million.