Labour tell Tories to 'come clean' over Brexit plan

ITV

The Conservatives have said the UK can leave the EU without agreeing a deal.

Brexit: Theresa May is committed to leaving the EU even without an exit agreement.

Labour have urged the government to come clear about the impact of a "no deal" Brexit scenario and accused Theresa May of being "bereft of ideas".

Shadow foreign secretary Emily Thornberry, standing in for Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions, indicated Mrs May was running out of solutions over Britain's EU exit and claimed she was "putting suggestion boxes around Parliament".

Mrs Thornberry warned the Conservatives that they needed to "get a grip" over Brexit, and described Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson as "making it up as he's going along".

She also criticised Anne Marie Morris, a Tory MP suspended from the party earlier this week for using the word "n*****"** - comparing her to former BNP leader Nick Griffin.

First Secretary of State Damian Green stood in for Mrs May, who was absent from the Commons due to her involvement in the King of Spain's state visit.

He accused Labour of having "nine different plans" over Brexit which had led to splits among the opposition.

Mr Green said Brexit negotiations were "going well", with the government wanting to protect the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and Britons living in the member states as soon as possible.

He said: "That is the sign of a practical, pragmatic Government getting on with work in the interests of the British people.

"What we would have, as we've seen, from the Labour Party is they've so far - I've counted - had nine different plans on Europe.

"They want to be both in and out of the single market, in and out of the customs union.

"They said they wanted to remain, they voted for Article 50 - they split their party on that."

Angela Rayner took umbrage at being called a spokesman.

The stand-ins enjoyed some light exchanges with each other on Wednesday afternoon, with Mrs Thornberry challenging Mr Green to name all the Tories who had represented their party at PMQs over the past 20 years.

Mr Green accepted, pointing out that a number of those had been females, as the Conservatives were known to "occasionally" elect women leaders.

But at one point he was subjected to heckling from shadow education secretary Angela Rayner, who he had referred to as a "spokesman".

Ms Rayner could be seen mouthing in bemusement: "I'm a woman, not a man."

