  • STV
  • MySTV

Number of EU applicants to Scottish universities falls

STV

The Scottish Government has said the 4% dip shows the 'damaging reality of Brexit'.

Universities: Non-EU international applicants increase by 6%.
Universities: Non-EU international applicants increase by 6%.

The number of EU applicants to Scottish universities has dropped 4% on last year, showing the "damaging reality of Brexit", the Scottish Government has said.

However, the number of non-EU international applicants increased by 6% compared to last year, higher than the 2% increase in the UK as a whole, according to Scottish Government analysis of UCAS figures.

Jamie Hepburn, minister for employability and training, said the figures show a "positive picture" for Scotland's "world class higher education system".

However, he urged the UK Government to ditch its hard Brexit model, warning it would doubtless have a "hugely negative impact" on areas such as higher education.

He said: "Scotland's universities continue to attract students from around the world, with the number of non-EU international applicants increasing by 6% compared to last year - higher than the 2% increase in the UK as a whole.

"This is good news for Scotland and we are keen to welcome those who wish to come to Scotland to live, learn and work.

"The Scottish Government is determined to support our valuable higher education sector and we are committed to working with our universities to continue to attract the very best students from around the world."

https://stv.tv/news/politics/1384018-free-tuition-pledge-for-eu-students-extended-by-a-year/ | default

Hepburn added: "It has to be said that while we welcome international students from outwith the EU we are deeply concerned that these latest statistics also show a decrease of 4% in the number of applicants from the EU.

"While Scotland fares better than England when it comes to attracting EU domiciles, it is still worrying to see this decrease in applicants, the damaging reality of Brexit.

"We are urging the UK Government to ditch their hard Brexit model which will no doubt have a hugely negative impact on areas such as higher education, not only in Scotland but also in the rest of the UK."

A spokesman for the UK's department for education said: "EU and international students, staff and researchers make an important contribution to our higher education sector and we want that to continue.

"The UK has a long established system that supports and attracts global talent, at all stages of their careers, and we have made it very clear that the UK will remain open to the talent we need from Europe and the rest of the world."

Ministers previously announced that EU students starting their courses at English universities or further education institutions in 2018/19 will continue to be eligible to pay the same tuition fees as UK students and access student loans for the duration of their course.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.