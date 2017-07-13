  • STV
Corbyn to tell EU that Labour is 'government in waiting'

ITV

The Labour leader will meet the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

Mr Corbyn will say Labour is ready to take responsibility for Brexit negotiations.
Jeremy Corbyn will meet the EU's chief Brexit negotiator and say that "Labour is a government in waiting" and ready to take up responsibility for negotiating Britain's withdrawal from the EU.

In the meeting with Michel Barnier in Brussels, Mr Corbyn will promise that Labour would avoid the "megaphone diplomacy" employed by the Conservatives.

The meeting comes just a day after Mr Barnier criticised Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson for saying the EU could "go whistle" for a divorce payment from the UK, telling him: "I'm not hearing any whistling, just the clock ticking."

Mr Corbyn, who is joined in Brussels by shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer and shadow home secretary Diane Abbott, will tell Mr Barnier that Labour's approach to EU withdrawal would be "very different" from Theresa May's Conservatives.

Mr Corbyn will meet with the EU's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels.
Speaking ahead of his visit, the Labour leader said: "Labour is a government in waiting and we are ready to take up the responsibility for Brexit negotiations.

"Labour respects the referendum result and the decision to leave the European Union.

"But a Labour Brexit would look very different to the race-to-the-bottom tax haven backed by this Conservative Government.

"In contrast to the Conservatives' megaphone diplomacy, we will conduct relations with our European neighbours respectfully and in the spirit of friendship.

"Our strong links with our European sister parties gives Labour an advantage in reaching an outcome that works for both sides."

On the key issues on the table in withdrawal talks, Mr Corbyn said: "Labour would negotiate a jobs-first Brexit deal which puts the economy, jobs and living standards front and centre.

"Labour would unilaterally guarantee the rights of EU citizens living in the UK because it's the right thing to do.

"Labour wants to work with other countries to build a different Europe, one which promotes human rights and environmental protections, celebrates the positive and complementary contributions of European nations, and where trade is fair and sustainable."

The Foreign Secretary said the EU could
Responding to Mr Corbyn's remarks, Conservative MP James Cleverly said: "Jeremy Corbyn wouldn't negotiate in Brexit talks, he would surrender. He has made clear Labour would accept any deal on offer - even if it was designed to punish Britain.

"Labour have had at least nine different plans for Brexit since last year's referendum and are still hopelessly divided on the fundamental questions such as controlling our borders and our laws.

"Only the Conservatives will get a Brexit deal which works for the whole of the UK and allows us to seize the exciting opportunities ahead as we leave the EU."

The meetings come as Brexit Secretary David Davis publishes the Repeal Bill which will overturn the 1972 European Communities Act and copy across all relevant EU laws into UK law.

Mr Barnier will also meet Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones for private talks ahead of the second round of formal negotiations in Brussels next week.

But the EU's Brexit negotiator stressed that he will negotiate only with the UK Government.

