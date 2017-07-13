Nicola Sturgeon meeting EU's chief Brexit negotiator

Scottish Government said they want avoid 'extreme' departure from single market.

Nicola Sturgeon: First Minister is meeting Michel Barnier (file pic). PA / Resized

Nicola Sturgeon will meet the EU's chief Brexit negotiator and brief him about Scotland's priorities at a meeting in Brussels on Thursday.

The Scottish Government said its priority is building consensus against an extreme Brexit outside the single market and protecting Scotland's vital interests.

Michel Barnier will meet Sturgeon and Welsh First Minister Carwyn Jones, as well as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, in the Belgian capital to discuss the progress of Brexit talks.

But he has stressed that he will only negotiate with the UK Government.

A spokesman for Sturgeon said: "This is an opportunity to brief Mr Barnier on Scotland's priorities and seek to enhance our understanding of the current EU position as Brexit negotiations continue.

"Our priority is protecting Scotland's vital interests, and building consensus against an extreme Brexit outside the single market, which would be potentially disastrous for jobs, investment and living standards.

"This is not about holding separate Scottish negotiations - we have always accepted that the EU will only negotiate with UK, which is why we will continue to work hard to influence the UK position."

Barnier said Britain must offer more clarity on its position on the "divorce bill" financial settlement with the EU - as well as the status of expat citizens and the nature of the future border with the Republic of Ireland - if it is to make progress towards a deal on trade arrangements after Brexit.