Theresa May claims she shed a tear over election result

The Prime Minister says she was 'devastated' by the outcome of the vote.

Theresa May lost her Commons majority after the 8 June General Election. PA

Theresa May has admitted for the first time that she shed a "little tear" when she saw the shock exit poll on election night predicting she was about to lose her Commons majority.

The prime minister revealed how her husband Philip broke the news, before giving her a hug to console her.

Mrs May told the BBC she was "devastated" by the outcome of the 8 June vote and said it had come as a "complete shock".

In an interview to mark her first year in No 10, the PM said she had not watched the exit poll as "I have a little bit of superstition about things like that".

Theresa May addressing the media in Downing Street on the morning after the election. PA

"We didn't see the result that came coming," she told Radio 5 Live's Emma Barnett.

"When the result came through, it was a complete shock.

"It took a few minutes for it to sort of sink in, what that was telling me. My husband gave me a hug."

Mrs May said it was "distressing" to see good colleagues losing their seats.

Admitting she knew the campaign "wasn't going perfectly", the PM said she had still expected a "better" result.

When asked if she was devastated enough to shed a tear, Mrs May replied: "Yes, a little tear ... at that moment."