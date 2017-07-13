Sturgeon: Repeal Bill delivers no powers for Scotland

The First Minister described the Bill as a 'power grab' by the UK Government.

PA

The UK's Great Repeal Bill does not deliver a single new power for Holyrood, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The First Minister called the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, published on Thursday, a "power grab" by the UK Government in policy areas currently within devolved competence.

Also known as the Great Repeal Bill, the legislation aims to replace all European law into Scots and English legislation ahead of Brexit.

Sturgeon pointed to a section of the Bill which has a clause prohibiting the devolved administrations of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland from legislating on powers coming back from the EU without Westminster's consent, calling it an "attack on the very foundations of devolution".

She has co-authored a joint statement with the Welsh First Minister, Labour's Carwyn Jones, saying that neither will recommend that legislative consent is given to the Repeal Bill as it stands.

Scottish secretary David Mundell has previously said he anticipates that the UK will require consent from the Scottish Parliament ahead of ratifying the Bill.

Under the Sewel convention, the UK Parliament does not normally legislate on matters which the Scottish Parliament is responsible for without gaining their consent.

Mundell has described the Repeal Bill as a powers "bonanza" and said he expects the devolved legislatures ultimately to give it their consent.

But speaking to STV News, Sturgeon said: "The Repeal Bill, contrary to all promises we've had, doesn't deliver a single new power for Scotland, Wales or Northern Ireland.

"In fact, where powers are due to come back from the European Union in devolved areas, the Bill actually has a clause prohibiting the devolved administrations from legislating in these areas without the permission of the UK Government.

"So it is a power grab. It seems to be an attack on the very foundations of the devolution settlement, and that's not just my view.

"My response today has been issued jointly with the First Minister of Wales - the Labour First Minister of Wales - so the fact that we've put our political differences aside to issue this joint statement I think underlines how unacceptable this Bill is in its current form."

Briefing journalists earlier in the day, the Scottish secretary insisted the Bill was "not a power grab".

Mundell continued: "It is a power bonanza for the Scottish Parliament because after this Bill has been implemented, the Scottish Parliament will have more powers and responsibilities than it has today and I'm happy to be held to account for that statement once the process has been delivered.

"Needless to say there will be a process row with the Scottish Government because the Scottish Government does process row, that is their speciality.

"We've seen process row in relation to the Scotland Bill that followed the Calman Commission, process row on the Scotland Bill, we've seen process row on the fiscal framework.

"But all of these things delivered what the UK Government said at the outset that they would do - more powers and responsibilities for the Scottish Parliament and that's what this Bill will do."

The First Minister countered: "I'd be really interested to hear the Scottish secretary point to the section in this Bill that delivers the bonanza he talks about because, frankly, having been through it, I can't find it.

"What I do see in section 11 of the Bill to be precise is a prohibition on the Scottish Government and Scottish Parliament legislating in areas that are coming back from the European Union but are already within devolved competence."

She added: "It would be unprecedented for a UK Government to press ahead when devolved administrations had withheld consent. I don't think anybody wants to end up in that position, so that really underlines the importance now of genuine and meaningful engagement."