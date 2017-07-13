Salmond reveals he texted Trump to call him a 'loser'

The former First Minister was called a 'has-been' by the then-presidential candidate.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5506405935001-alex-salmond-reveals-texts-with-president-donald-trump.jpg" />

Alex Salmond has described how he texted Donald Trump in 2015 after the tycoon turned US president lost a third legal battle over wind farms with the words: "Once, twice, three times a loser."

The former First Minister said he was then called up at 2am by the US leader for a furious tirade in which Trump branded him a "has-been" and a "nobody".

The conversation would have occurred around December 2015, six months into Trump's presidential campaign, when the billionaire lost his third legal battle against the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) at the Supreme Court.

Trump claimed the 11-turbine wind farm in Aberdeen Bay spoiled the view from his luxury golf links at the Menie Estate in Aberdeenshire.

The Scottish Government's decision to grant planning permission for the scheme, made during Salmond's tenure as First Minister, was repeatedly upheld in the courts.

Speaking during an interview on Good Morning Britain, the ex-MP for Gordon called his present relationship with the US president "poor".

"I had two years when I couldn't say anything about him because he was suing the Scottish Government," Salmond explained.

"Donald is one of those people who sees his development as the most important thing on Earth. But anyone else's development is an inconvenience."

Salmond added: "He went to court three times in order to delay it and lost three times.

"I probably didn't help things by texting him: 'Once, twice, three times a loser.'

"So I got one of these 2am in the morning tirades about being a has-been and a nobody - and that was before I lost my seat, incidentally."

Having won the Westminster seat of Gordon in 2015 when the SNP swept the board in Scotland in the general election, Salmond was one of several big-name casualties for the party in June's recent snap election, losing the seat to the Conservatives.

He was on the programme to publicise his upcoming new show at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.