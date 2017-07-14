Jeremy Corbyn to appear in Edinburgh Festival Fringe show

The Labour leader will be on stage for one night with comedian Susan Morrison.

Fringe: Jeremy Corbyn will discuss why the country needs 'transformed'. PA

UK Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will appear in an Edinburgh Festival Fringe show this summer.

The MP will speak for an hour with comedian and broadcaster Susan Morrison at the New Town Theatre.

Their on-stage conversation will cover what "makes him tick, how he deals with adversity and why our country and its politics needs to be transformed".

Corbyn will be appearing at the Fringe for one day only on August 27 and fans of the politician can secure their ticket for £10.80.

The Labour leader will not be the only political figure at the festival, with former First Minister Alex Salmond hosting a series of shows in the city.