  • STV
  • MySTV

May warns ministers not to leak Cabinet discussions

ITV

The Chancellor's private comments on public sector pay were given to journalists.

Theresa May: The Prime Minister's spokesman says she will 'remind' ministers tomorrow.
Theresa May: The Prime Minister's spokesman says she will 'remind' ministers tomorrow. PA

The Prime Minister will remind ministers of the need to keep Cabinet discussions private following a series of leaks targeting the Chancellor Philip Hammond.

Theresa May will tell ministers that they should focus on their job of delivering for the public.

It comes after a series of reports accused Mr Hammond of saying that public sector staff were "overpaid" in a cabinet meeting.

The Chancellor declined to deny that he made the comments, which were reported in the Sunday Times.He did however accuse colleagues of making damaging leaks in an attempt to undermine him after a dispute over the best approach for Brexit.

Chancellor Philip Hammond with Brexit Secretary David Davis.
Chancellor Philip Hammond with Brexit Secretary David Davis. PA

According to The Sunday Times report, Mr Hammond said that, with their pensions were taken into account, public sector workers were "overpaid", and that train drivers were "ludicrously overpaid".

It said five sources attested to the Chancellor using the word.

Mrs May's spokesman declined to discuss the content of the leaks, but told reporters: "Of course, Cabinet must be able to hold discussions of Government policy in private and the Prime Minister will be reminding her colleagues of that at the Cabinet meeting tomorrow."

The infighting came as the second round of EU withdrawal talks got under way in Brussels.

Brexit Secretary David Davis and European Commission chief negotiator Michel Barnier say that officials will focus on the issues of citizens' rights, borders and the UK's financial settlement in discussions due to last four days.

Soon after the formal opening of discussions, Mr Davis set off back to London, leaving officials to continue with negotiations until he returns to Brussels on Thursday for a press conference with Mr Barnier.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.