Theresa May tells Tory MPs: Time to stop the 'backbiting'

Theresa May has warned Tory MPs to stop "backbiting" and be prepared for "serious business" after Parliament's summer recess.

At a summer reception for the party's MPs on Monday night, the prime minister warned that infighting could result in Labour and Jeremy Corbyn winning power.

Amid reports of ministers trying to oust her, the Prime Minister told the gathering the "choice is me or Jeremy Corbyn", adding that "nobody wants that", according to a source.

It comes as Mrs May prepares to lay down the law to her Cabinet after a series of vicious leaks targeting Chancellor Philip Hammond.

At the regular Tuesday meeting of Cabinet, Mrs May will remind her senior ministers about the need for the sensitive meetings to remain private.

A series of newspaper headlines about Mr Hammond's comments at last week's Cabinet meeting culminated in a story quoting an unnamed minister accusing the Chancellor of trying to "f*** up" Brexit.

The Chancellor used a TV appearance on Sunday to accuse Cabinet rivals of trying to undermine his agenda for a "softer" business-friendly Brexit prioritising jobs and the economy.

According to newspaper reports, Mr Hammond was also slapped down by the prime minister for saying that women could "even" become train drivers - a claim he denied.

A separate report said that he had told colleagues that public sector workers were overpaid compared with those in the private sector.

The outbreak of leadership gossip and Cabinet leaks in recent weeks has been blamed by Justice Secretary David Lidington on too much "warm prosecco" at summer parties.

Brexit Secretary David Davis, tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May, returned to Westminster after a brief visit to Brussels for the start of the round of negotiations on Monday.

The mood among the 98 British officials in Brussels involved in this round of talks, scheduled to end on Thursday, was said to be "determined" and a source said they had "covered quite a lot of ground".