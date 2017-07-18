  • STV
  • MySTV

Theresa May tells Tory MPs: Time to stop the 'backbiting'

ITV

PM warns her MPs to be prepared for 'serious business' after the summer recess.

Theresa May has called on MPs to be ready for serious business after the summer break.
Theresa May has called on MPs to be ready for serious business after the summer break. PA

Theresa May has warned Tory MPs to stop "backbiting" and be prepared for "serious business" after Parliament's summer recess.

At a summer reception for the party's MPs on Monday night, the prime minister warned that infighting could result in Labour and Jeremy Corbyn winning power.

Amid reports of ministers trying to oust her, the Prime Minister told the gathering the "choice is me or Jeremy Corbyn", adding that "nobody wants that", according to a source.

It comes as Mrs May prepares to lay down the law to her Cabinet after a series of vicious leaks targeting Chancellor Philip Hammond.

At the regular Tuesday meeting of Cabinet, Mrs May will remind her senior ministers about the need for the sensitive meetings to remain private.

A series of newspaper headlines about Mr Hammond's comments at last week's Cabinet meeting culminated in a story quoting an unnamed minister accusing the Chancellor of trying to "f*** up" Brexit.

Aseries of vicious leaks have targeted Chancellor Philip Hammond.
Aseries of vicious leaks have targeted Chancellor Philip Hammond. PA

The Chancellor used a TV appearance on Sunday to accuse Cabinet rivals of trying to undermine his agenda for a "softer" business-friendly Brexit prioritising jobs and the economy.

According to newspaper reports, Mr Hammond was also slapped down by the prime minister for saying that women could "even" become train drivers - a claim he denied.

A separate report said that he had told colleagues that public sector workers were overpaid compared with those in the private sector.

The outbreak of leadership gossip and Cabinet leaks in recent weeks has been blamed by Justice Secretary David Lidington on too much "warm prosecco" at summer parties.

Brexit Secretary David Davis, tipped as a potential successor to Mrs May, returned to Westminster after a brief visit to Brussels for the start of the round of negotiations on Monday.

The mood among the 98 British officials in Brussels involved in this round of talks, scheduled to end on Thursday, was said to be "determined" and a source said they had "covered quite a lot of ground".

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.