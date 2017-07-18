  • STV
  • MySTV

High profile Scottish figures urge for halt to Brexit

STV

More than 60 politicians, academics and other figures sign letter to The Herald.

Letter: Labour's Henry McLeish and SNP's Alyn Smith among signatories.
Letter: Labour's Henry McLeish and SNP's Alyn Smith among signatories. STV / PA

More than 60 high profile politicians, academics and leading figures have called for Brexit to be halted as its "disastrous consequences" become clearer every day.

In a letter to The Herald they warn that Brexit has seriously damaged the UK's international reputation and called for a "UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process".

Signatories include Labour former first minister Henry McLeish, ex-Liberal Democrat leader Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, SNP MEP Alyn Smith, former Tory MEP Struan Stevenson, and former defence secretary and ex-Nato secretary general Baron Robertson.

Leading figures from the fields of academia, business, arts and NGOs have also signed the letter, including Scotland's former chief medical officer Sir Harry Burns, historians Sir Tom Devine and Chris Smout, and director of Friends of the Earth Scotland Dr Richard Dixon.

In the letter they write: "We see our society, economy and politics becoming ever more undermined due to the impact of Brexit.

"We recognise that a narrow majority voted to leave the European Union, but the disastrous consequences are now becoming ever clearer - every day.

"Even before the UK has left the EU, we face falling living standards, rising inflation, slowing growth and lower productivity.

"Our international reputation has been seriously damaged, leaving the UK weak, with diminished influence, in an increasingly uncertain and unstable world."

The letter continues: "In a democracy, it is always possible to think again and to choose a different direction.

"We need to think again about Brexit, to have a UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process and changing our minds."

It concludes: "We call for a national debate on Brexit. We ask our fellow citizens, and our politicians, to think again. It is time to call a halt to Brexit."

The letter comes after a new PwC report found that uncertainty over Brexit was impacting negatively on Scotland's economic growth and its housing market.

https://stv.tv/news/scotland/1393719-scottish-economy-will-be-negatively-impacted-by-brexit/ | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.