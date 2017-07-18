High profile Scottish figures urge for halt to Brexit

More than 60 politicians, academics and other figures sign letter to The Herald.

Letter: Labour's Henry McLeish and SNP's Alyn Smith among signatories. STV / PA

More than 60 high profile politicians, academics and leading figures have called for Brexit to be halted as its "disastrous consequences" become clearer every day.

In a letter to The Herald they warn that Brexit has seriously damaged the UK's international reputation and called for a "UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process".

Signatories include Labour former first minister Henry McLeish, ex-Liberal Democrat leader Lord Campbell of Pittenweem, SNP MEP Alyn Smith, former Tory MEP Struan Stevenson, and former defence secretary and ex-Nato secretary general Baron Robertson.

Leading figures from the fields of academia, business, arts and NGOs have also signed the letter, including Scotland's former chief medical officer Sir Harry Burns, historians Sir Tom Devine and Chris Smout, and director of Friends of the Earth Scotland Dr Richard Dixon.

In the letter they write: "We see our society, economy and politics becoming ever more undermined due to the impact of Brexit.

"We recognise that a narrow majority voted to leave the European Union, but the disastrous consequences are now becoming ever clearer - every day.

"Even before the UK has left the EU, we face falling living standards, rising inflation, slowing growth and lower productivity.

"Our international reputation has been seriously damaged, leaving the UK weak, with diminished influence, in an increasingly uncertain and unstable world."

The letter continues: "In a democracy, it is always possible to think again and to choose a different direction.

"We need to think again about Brexit, to have a UK-wide debate about calling a halt to the process and changing our minds."

It concludes: "We call for a national debate on Brexit. We ask our fellow citizens, and our politicians, to think again. It is time to call a halt to Brexit."

The letter comes after a new PwC report found that uncertainty over Brexit was impacting negatively on Scotland's economic growth and its housing market.