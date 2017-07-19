SNP MP wears Scotland top during House of Commons debate

Hannah Bardell showed her support for the nation's women football team.

Hannah Bardell: MP shows off her colours.

An SNP MP has worn a Scotland football top in the House of Commons in a show of support for the women's national football team.

Hannah Bardell wore the top during the monthly session of Scotland Questions in Westminster.

The Scotland will play their opening game in the Euro 2017 against England on Wednesday evening.

Earlier this month, Commons Speaker John Bercow relaxed the parliament's dress code so that men did not necessarily have to wear ties.

All MPs must dress in a "businesslike attire" when in the chamber.

Bardell told the House: "I'd also like to put on my record the best wishes of everyone in these benches for the Scottish football team.

"I am wearing the colours. I hope you don't mind.

"I used to play alongside two of Scotland's national players at university. Their career has obviously gone better than mine."

Before today's business in the Commons got under way, Bardell participated in a charity sports event outside Westminster where she showed off her football skills in her Scotland strip.