  • STV
  • MySTV

Trainee workers 'exploited through unpaid trial shifts'

STV

An MP has called for a ban on the practice, which is used in hospitality industry.

Workers: Bar, hotel and restaurants have allegedly used tactic (file pic).
Workers: Bar, hotel and restaurants have allegedly used tactic (file pic). STV

Trainee workers are being exploited by companies using unpaid trial shifts, an MP has claimed.

The practice of taking on staff without initially paying them has been used in chain hotels, restaurants and cafes, according to campaigners.

In one case, bubble tea firm Mooboo - which has two branches in Glasgow - was found to be making trainees work 40 hours for free.

The business subsequently said it was changing its policy after "recent feedback", which included a petition calling for it to pay trainee staff receiving more than 40,000 signatures.

On Wednesday, Glasgow South MP Stewart McDonald lodged a private members' bill at the Commons calling for unpaid shift work to be outlawed.

Representatives of the business community have insisted the practice can be appropriately used when training new employees.

Stewart McDonald: MP has called for ban on practice.
Stewart McDonald: MP has called for ban on practice. STV

SNP MP McDonald said: "I have no objection to a trial period but what I do have an objection to is an unpaid trial period.

"I've had people contact me who suspect some businesses are using unpaid trial shifts to plug staffing shortages with no intention of ever offering an applicant the job.

"That cannot be right. If you put the hours in and get a job at the end of it, great, but sometimes you don't. Whether you do or not, you should be paid for what you put in."

Christopher Lunday worked a shift at a coffee shop in a Glasgow shopping centre but was not paid.

The 18-year-old told STV News: "I did a five-hour shift for them unpaid. It was quite hurtful really because I was in a situation where I was really looking for work.

"I was desperate so I think that's sort of what they prey on - people who don't have any other option but to take on these trial shifts.

"And then you end up not getting a job out of it or any pay."

Christopher Lunday: Teenager was not paid for five-hour shift.
Christopher Lunday: Teenager was not paid for five-hour shift. STV

The true extent of the practice is unclear but a study by Middlesex University released last month estimated £1.2bn in wages and £1.5bn in holiday cover remains unpaid in Britain each year.

The Better Than Zero group, which has been campaigning on the issue, said staff should receive a wage for all hours they work.

A spokesman said: "Unpaid trial shifts are an aberration to the hospitality sector and are being used by hotel, bar and restaurant chains to keep costs down.

"We believe workers should be paid from the first hour of work and welcome any attempt by politicians to ban the use of unpaid trial shifts"

Willie MacLeod, executive director of British Hospitality Association Scotland, said the practice could be acceptable in some circumstances.

"It exists in many industries and, as far as I am aware, it is more common in independently run restaurants in Scotland," he said.

"I don't think it is unreasonable to ask people to come along for a familiarisation session, to find their way around a business, which is unpaid. 

"It gives the employer an opportunity to make a better assessment of the potential employee in a real working environment, which is in the interests of both parties."

He added: "But where you have people working four or eight hour shifts - longer periods of time unpaid - it is different. 

"If you are asking somebody to do a full shift and not pay them, then it should only be for a very, very short period of time."

https://you.38degrees.org.uk/petitions/mooboo-pay-your-staff | default

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.