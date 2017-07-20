No action against Conservative MSP after expenses probe

A complaint was made to Police Scotland about Alexander Burnett in September.

Alexander Burnett: The Conservative politician won his seat by 900 votes.

Police Scotland have found "no evidence of criminality" after they launched an investigating into the election expenses of a Scottish Conservative MSP.

Alexander Burnett was reported to police in September last year over his use of a property he owned for campaigning and accommodation during the Scottish Parliament election.

Burnett won the Aberdeenshire West constituency by 900 votes on a sizeable 12% swing from the SNP to the Tories.

A complaint was originally made about his election returns to the Electoral Commission but it directed the complainer to approach police instead.

STV News understands the complaint was lodged by a member of the SNP.

A spokesman for Police Scotland said: "Following enquiries into alleged election expenses, police can confirm that no evidence of criminality has been found.

"After consultation with Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, no further action will be taken."

The Scottish Conservatives described the complaint as "politically motivated".

A spokesman for the party said: "The investigation has been little more than a waste of valuable police time."