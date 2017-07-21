Corbyn to target SNP MPs in series of Scottish rallies

The Labour leader is aiming to unseat dozens of SNP MPs at the next election.

Gains: Jeremy Corbyn has his eye on winning a number of seats held by Nicola Sturgeon's party. PA

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn will visit Scotland later this month in a bid to help drum up support to unseat SNP MPs at the next general election.

Rallies will be held in dozens of seats where the party think they could top the poll at the next electoral contest.

His tour will include seats in Glasgow, Edinburgh, North Lanarkshire, Fife and a trip to the Western Isles.

The SNP lost six seats to the party in last month's general election and many more had their majorities cut with Labour not far behind in second place.

The Labour leader will also make an appearance at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival on August 27.

Ahead of his campaign tour, Corbyn said: "Under Labour, Scotland will have a government that works for the many not the few.

"Labour remains on an election footing as a government-in-waiting, ready to end failed austerity and ensure that Scotland has the resources it needs to provide the public services its people deserve."

He added: "I want to live in a country that nurtures the next generation and gives our elderly people the security and dignity they deserve after a lifetime of contribution to our society.

"Unlike the SNP and the Tories, Labour will transform our economy through investment, insisting that the true wealth creators - that means all of us - benefit from it."

A spokesman for the SNP said: ''On Mr Corbyn's trip north perhaps he can discuss all the policy differences with the head of his Scottish branch office - such as Trident renewal. That is if they are on speaking terms.''

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale said she is "looking forward to joining Jeremy in August" on the campaign trail.

Another general election is not scheduled to be held until 2022 but many believe it could take place sooner due to the the minority Conservative government failing to last the full five years.