'Giant of Scots Law' Lord McCluskey dies at age of 88

The former High Court judge defended Sir Paul McCartney against drug charges in 1972.

Lord McCluskey: The distinquished legal expert help draft devolution plans in the 1970s.
Former High Court judge Lord McCluskey has died at the age of 88.

The long-serving judicial figure was heralded as a "giant of Scots law".

During his career he served as a defence counsel, solicitor general and sat in the House of Lords - first as a Labour peer then latterly as a cross-bencher.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon expressed her sadness at news of his death, describing him as "one of the outstanding Scots lawyers of his generation".

McCluskey defended Sir Paul McCartney in 1972 when the musician was charged with growing cannabis on his Kinytre farm among other offences.

The dean of the Faculty of Advocates, Gordon Jackson QC, said: "Lord McCluskey was a giant of Scots law. He had an outstanding career as counsel, law officer and judge.

"Although often outspoken, his views were always challenging and merited the most careful consideration."

His death was announced by his nephew, Niall McCluskey, also an advocate, who said on Twitter: "He was a great man and a fantastic lawyer. He will be missed."

As solicitor general from 1974 to 1979, McCluskey helped develop the then-Labour government's plans to create a devolved Scottish Assembly.

His constitutional expertise was called upon decades later when he formed part of a panel of legal experts in 2011 who examined how the Supreme Court interacted with Scots law.

A Scottish Labour spokesman said: "John was a giant of the legal profession, who served with distinction as solicitor-general under Harold Wilson and continued to contribute to public life decades later.

"He played a key role in Scotland's devolution journey, working in the 1970s alongside John Smith and later serving as chairman of the Trustees of the John Smith Memorial Trust in memory of his friend.

"He will be sorely missed by the Labour movement and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this sad time."

