Schools in deprived areas get £45m to close poverty gap

Nine council areas will benefit in latest round of Scottish Attainment Challenge funding.

School: Improving education 'defining mission' for Scottish Government (file pic). PA

More than £45m is to go to schools in Scotland's most deprived areas to help close the gap in attainment in 2017/18.

The latest round of the Scottish Attainment Challenge funding will again go to the nine local authorities with the highest concentration of deprivation, as well as 72 schools in poorer areas elsewhere.

The £750m scheme was launched in 2015 to support projects to narrow the attainment gap between poorer pupils and their more affluent counterparts.

Education secretary John Swinney announced the funding breakdown during a visit to Newark Primary School holiday club in Port Glasgow, Inverclyde, which was set up through previous attainment challenge funding for families to learn and play together.

He said: "Improving the education and life chances of our children and young people is the defining mission of this government.

"Central to this is the Scottish Attainment Challenge, which is providing £750m during the course of this parliament to tackle the poverty-related attainment gap by supporting hundreds of schools develop approaches to improve literacy, numeracy and health and well-being."

The nine council areas with the highest concentration of deprivation are Clackmannanshire, Dundee, East Ayrshire, Glasgow, Inverclyde, North Ayrshire, North Lanarkshire, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire.

Inverclyde Council leader Stephen McCabe said the funding was playing a "major part" in the success of the region's education performance.

He said: "We have been able to more than double the provision of lunch clubs across Inverclyde this summer and hundreds of families have been enjoying the range of activities and lunches on offer."