More Scots need crisis cash to pay for food and heating

A tenth of grants from the Scottish Welfare Fund were made after benefits paid late.

Heating: People struggling to keep homes warm (file pic).

The number of crisis grants handed out to struggling Scots to pay for basics such as food and heating has risen by 14% in a year.

One in ten of the grants made in 2016-17 was needed because benefit payments were late, with Holyrood's social security secretary Jeane Freeman criticising the UK Government's "harsh welfare cuts".



She made the comments after new figures showed £34.7m was awarded to struggling households from the Scottish Welfare Fund in 2016-17.

Since the scheme was set up in April 2013, more than 254,000 households have received cash worth £132.6m to help them in difficult times.

Ms Freeman said: "The Scottish Welfare Fund continues to provide a vital lifeline, supporting over a quarter of a million low-income households who are suffering from emergency and disasters in the last four years.

"For many, it provides much-needed help for the everyday items that no one should be denied simply because of the hardship they face."

Crisis grants can be given to low-income families to help in an emergency situation, with increasing numbers of households applying for support last year.

Councils received 164,965 requests for help in 2016-17, resulting in 116,830 grants being made worth an average of £79 - with the total value of crisis grants amounting to £9.3m.

In addition, community care grants - which help families facing exceptional pressures with one-off items such as a cooker or washing machine - totalling £25.4m were made in 2016-17.

A total of 42,775 grants were awarded, with these having an average value of £595.

Between 2015-16 and 2016-17, applications to the fund increased by about 21,250 (10%) - with the rise due to a "large increase in the number of crisis grant applications".

These were 15% higher than in 2015-16, according to the Scottish Government report.