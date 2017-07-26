Prisons must adapt to serve older inmates, report urges

Within the last year alone, the number of prisoners over 60 in Scotland has increased by a fifth.

A new strategy for dealing with older inmates is urgently needed, according to a report from Scotland's chief prison inspector.

The study found that while some over-60s felt well looked after by prison staff, others were not having their needs met by the system.

David Strang, chief inspector of prisons, said the research had uncovered some "distressing" accounts of the treatments of older prisoners while highlighting the challenges of responding to their health and social care needs.

Issues raised by prisoners ranged from delays in receiving medication and attending hospital appointments to everyday concerns such as mobility and suitability of accommodation.

Within the last year alone, the number of older prisoners has increased by a fifth.

About 280 prisoners in Scotland are over the age of 60, with 164 of those contributing to the report via a questionnaire.

Mr Strang said: "Too many older people in our prisons are not having their needs met in a satisfactory way.

"The report contains distressing details of the treatment of some older prisoners, especially when they were out of prison, either at court or at hospital.

"During our research, we heard positive accounts of how some older prisoners felt well looked after by prison officers and staff who demonstrated kindness and compassion. But for many, their accommodation was unsuitable."

Mr Strang said one man in his 70s was forced to sleep on the top bunk of his bed in the cell he shared with a less able prisoner.

Other older prisoners said they were not able to take part in activities because of their difficulty in walking distances.

"Many expressed their fears of growing old in prison and the possibility of dying alone," he added.

"There is a clear need for such basics of life as suitable activities and social contact."

Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said the report showed reform was needed, but prison staff should not be expected to do the jobs of nurses and care providers.

"A comprehensive strategy is needed to ensure health, social care and criminal justice agencies work together to meet the needs of the increasing numbers of people growing old behind bars," he said.

An SPS spokeswoman said the report and its "constructive commentary" was welcomed.

"While highlighting a number of already-known challenges, the report also recognises the efforts of staff in developing positive relationships with older prisoners, with many prisoners acknowledging that staff go the extra mile to provide support and care.

"As the report acknowledges, SPS cannot respond to the challenges of managing the increasing elderly population alone and we look forward to working with our partners to ensure that we provide the best possible care and support for older people in custody."