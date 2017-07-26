  • STV
  • MySTV

Prisons must adapt to serve older inmates, report urges

STV

Within the last year alone, the number of prisoners over 60 in Scotland has increased by a fifth.

Prison: Report called for new strategy (file pic).
Prison: Report called for new strategy (file pic). PA

A new strategy for dealing with older inmates is urgently needed, according to a report from Scotland's chief prison inspector.

The study found that while some over-60s felt well looked after by prison staff, others were not having their needs met by the system.

David Strang, chief inspector of prisons, said the research had uncovered some "distressing" accounts of the treatments of older prisoners while highlighting the challenges of responding to their health and social care needs.

Issues raised by prisoners ranged from delays in receiving medication and attending hospital appointments to everyday concerns such as mobility and suitability of accommodation.

Within the last year alone, the number of older prisoners has increased by a fifth.

About 280 prisoners in Scotland are over the age of 60, with 164 of those contributing to the report via a questionnaire.

Mr Strang said: "Too many older people in our prisons are not having their needs met in a satisfactory way.

"The report contains distressing details of the treatment of some older prisoners, especially when they were out of prison, either at court or at hospital.

"During our research, we heard positive accounts of how some older prisoners felt well looked after by prison officers and staff who demonstrated kindness and compassion. But for many, their accommodation was unsuitable."

Mr Strang said one man in his 70s was forced to sleep on the top bunk of his bed in the cell he shared with a less able prisoner.

Other older prisoners said they were not able to take part in activities because of their difficulty in walking distances.

"Many expressed their fears of growing old in prison and the possibility of dying alone," he added.

"There is a clear need for such basics of life as suitable activities and social contact."

Peter Dawson, director of the Prison Reform Trust, said the report showed reform was needed, but prison staff should not be expected to do the jobs of nurses and care providers.

"A comprehensive strategy is needed to ensure health, social care and criminal justice agencies work together to meet the needs of the increasing numbers of people growing old behind bars," he said.

An SPS spokeswoman said the report and its "constructive commentary" was welcomed.

"While highlighting a number of already-known challenges, the report also recognises the efforts of staff in developing positive relationships with older prisoners, with many prisoners acknowledging that staff go the extra mile to provide support and care.

"As the report acknowledges, SPS cannot respond to the challenges of managing the increasing elderly population alone and we look forward to working with our partners to ensure that we provide the best possible care and support for older people in custody."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.