Police chief urged to 'stand aside' by Lib Dem leader

Peter Cassidy

Willie Rennie says investigation into Phil Gormley will have 'serious implications'.

Misconduct claims: Willie Rennie wants Phil Gormley to temporarily step aside.
Misconduct claims: Willie Rennie wants Phil Gormley to temporarily step aside. SWNS / PA

Scottish Liberal Democrats leader Willie Rennie has called for Police Scotland's chief constable to stand aside over misconduct allegations.

Phil Gormley is currently under investigation from Scotland's police watchdog over gross misconduct claims, which Rennie says "will have serious implications".

He has called for Mr Gormley to temporarily stand aside from his role but says that any leave of absence should not imply an acceptance of guilt.

He said: "This is an incredibly serious announcement. Phil Gormley was brought into Police Scotland to steady the ship and is now the subject of a conduct investigation.

"This announcement will have serious implications which will need to be considered over the next few days. I will make a further statement in due course."

Mr Gormley has led the police force since 2016 and will face questions over his conduct from the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC).

PIRC says if the allegations against Mr Gormley are proven to be true they will amount to gross misconduct.

Rennie said: "These allegations of gross misconduct are incredibly serious and require a thorough and prompt investigation.

"For that investigation to be conducted effectively it will be necessary for the chief constable to seek leave of absence from his post. Any leave of absence should not imply acceptance of guilt.

"Previous cases in Scotland and other parts of the UK have set a precedent, where the person who has been under investigation has temporarily stepped aside."

Scottish Labour's justice spokeswoman Claire Baker, has called for transparency.

She said: "All allegations must be fully investigated and I'd urge the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner to be as transparent as possible.

"With the most senior police officer under investigation, it is vital that whatever the outcome the public maintains confidence in Police Scotland."

The Scottish Green Party says the investigation report to be made public.

John Finnie, the Scottish Greens' justice spokesman, said: "We all look to the police to provide the highest standard of conduct both in their dealings with the public and internally.

"Allegations of this nature can be damaging to public confidence in the police and it's therefore vital that a thorough investigation is undertaken and the full findings are published."

A spokesman for the Pirc said: "Following a referral by the SPA, the commissioner has assessed that the conduct which is the subject of the allegation would, if proved, amount to gross misconduct. 

"Once the investigation is concluded, the commissioner must determine whether, in the investigator's opinion, the senior officer has a case to answer in relation to the misconduct allegation. 

"The commissioner must submit a report to the SPA containing a summary of the evidence and the investigator's opinion on whether the allegation should be referred to a misconduct hearing. 

"Where the authority determines that there is a case to answer for either misconduct or gross misconduct, it must refer the misconduct allegation to a misconduct hearing. 

"As this is a live investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time." 

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: "We note the Pirc investigation and that they will provide a report to the Scottish Police Authority. It would not be appropriate to comment on any current investigation."

