  • STV
  • MySTV

£60m farming fine looms after deadline plea rejected

STV

The Scottish Government has been unable to hit European subsidy payments target

Farming: The delays have been caused by a new IT system
Farming: The delays have been caused by a new IT system

The Scottish Government faces being fined for its failure to make farm subsidy payments on time after European Commission (EC) bosses refused to extend the deadline for ministers.

Rural Economy Secretary Fergus Ewing confirmed in a written answer to Holyrood that the EC had indicated "it does not propose to offer an extension" for the payments, made as part of Europe's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Mr Ewing has now called on the commission to reconsider and "keep open the possibility of an extension".

He also said the "precise amount of any late payment penalties" the Scottish Government could have to pay would not be known for "many months".

However, Liberal Democrat rural affairs spokesman Mike Rumbles said the bill could be as much as £60m.

The Lib Dem MSP said: "The fault here lies entirely with the Scottish Government and its colossal mismanagement of these payments which has left the country facing up to £60m in fines for late payment.

"Farmers have been left without the vital funds owed to them and the Cabinet Secretary has admitted that he doesn't even know if the system will be fixed in time for next year's payments. That is woeful.

"The Cabinet Secretary has been under fire for months. This news doesn't help his credibility, or that of the SNP government, one iota."

The Scottish Government made 90.4% of European subsidy payments due to farmers by the deadline of midnight on Friday, June 30 - falling short of the target of 95%.

It was the second year in a row ministers were forced to ask the EC for an extension to the deadline after delays were caused by the introduction of a £178m IT system to administer the payments.

Mr Ewing said: "The Scottish Government wrote to the European Commission on June 21 to request an extension to the end-June deadline for CAP pillar one payments.

"The commission has responded to indicate that it does not propose to offer an extension.

"The request for an extension formed part of the Scottish Government's contingency planning for 2016 CAP pillar one payments.

"We will not know the precise amount of any late payment penalties that will be applied for many months to come because these are calculated at UK level in line with EC accounting cycles which, in this case, extend well into 2018."

He added that if late payments were made between July 1 and October 15, penalties would only be applied if total expenditure exceeds that 5% limit.

"Recent good performance in making payments in Scotland during June and across the UK as a whole has significantly reduced the risk of late payments exceeding the 5% level," he said.

In answer to a separate written question, Mr Ewing said the Scottish Government expected all eligible CAP pillar one payments would be made by the end of August 2017.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.