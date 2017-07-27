Police chief will not be suspended over 'bullying' claims

Phil Gormley was urged to step aside while probe into misconduct allegations takes place.

Police Scotland's chief constable will not be suspended while an investigation into claims of "bullying" takes place.

Phil Gormley had faced calls to seek a leave of absence from the post while the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) looks into allegations of gross misconduct.

No information has been given regarding the nature of the complaint against him but it is understood to be connected to claims of bullying.

Mr Gormley, who has led the troubled force since 2016, has said he will cooperate fully with the investigation.

If a serious breach of standards is found, the chief constable could face dismissal from the post.

On Thursday, the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) said it had decided Mr Gormley should not be suspended while the investigation was ongoing.

In a statement, the SPA said: "At this stage, and having carefully considered and balanced the various investigatory and public interest criteria within the regulations, the SPA takes the view that a suspension is not appropriate.

"As with any process of this nature, that is an issue we will keep under review.

"While complaints and conduct issues relating to senior officers are handled within a clear set of guidelines and procedures, the circumstances behind each case are different and so therefore should any consideration of whether a period of suspension is appropriate."

It added: "We welcome the public commitment by the chief constable that he will cooperate fully with the PIRC and provide all necessary assistance.

"This sends a clear signal of intent, and we have no doubts that this is also the full expectation of the PIRC investigators.

The decision followed a call from Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie for Mr Gormley to seek a leave of absence while Pirc looks into the allegations.

Other political parties including Labour, the Conservatives and the Greens called for the investigation to be as transparent as possible.

The chief constable said: "I am cooperating fully with the Pirc and will provide all necessary assistance to bring this matter to a timely and satisfactory conclusion.

"In fairness to others who may be involved, it is not appropriate for me to comment further at this time.

"I would like to stress that I remain focused on leading Police Scotland, ensuring that we continue to serve and protect the people of this country."