Modern apprenticeships 'increasingly gender segregated'

Figures reveal fewer women and girls are taking on roles in engineering or construction.

Apprentice: Majority of roles showed signs of segregation (file pic). © STV

The majority of modern apprenticeships in Scotland are becoming increasingly segregated by gender, according to figures obtained by Scottish Labour.

In almost half of the 50 apprenticeship roles, fewer than 25% of workers were female.

These roles are in fields including construction, engineering and agriculture.

Meanwhile, in six of the 50 roles, less than a quarter of workers were male.

Social services, care and hairdressing are among this group.

Figures revealed the number of women and girls starting apprenticeships had fallen from 66 in 2015-16 to 47 the following year.

There were no female starts in the apprenticeship frameworks of specialist construction, land-based engineering, gas industry or trees and timber.

In the hairdressing field, however, the number of male apprentices fell from 9% to 7% between 2015 and 2016.

Scottish Labour is now calling for urgent action to tackle segregation within modern apprenticeships.

Daniel Johnson, the party's shadow education minister, said: "Apprenticeships are a great way into work for young people but in the 21st century they shouldn't be pigeonholed into particular roles because of their gender.

"But in the majority of the already segregated areas of the workforce, there has been no progress.

"We need to see urgent action to ensure apprentices are getting the roles they want and deserve."