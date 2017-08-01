  • STV
Ex-MP Michelle Thomson will not face fraud prosecution

STV

The Crown Office said there was a lack of 'credible and reliable evidence.'

MP: Michelle Thomson represented Edinburgh West.

Former SNP MP Michelle Thomson will not face criminal proceedings due to a lack of "credible and reliable evidence".

Ms Thomson was reported to the Crown Office in 2016 following a police investigation into alleged mortgage fraud.

The former Edinburgh West MP was one of five people named in a police report into property deals carried out by a firm in which she was a partner.

She has always denied any wrongdoing in relation to the case and on Tuesday said she had been "completely exonerated".

A Crown Office spokesman said: "The procurator fiscal received a report concerning four men aged 48, 56, 59 and 59, and one woman aged 51, in relation to alleged incidents between June 16, 2010 and July 26, 2011.

"After careful consideration of the facts and circumstances of the case, Crown counsel concluded there was an absence of sufficient credible and reliable evidence and there should be no criminal proceedings at this time."

Ms Thomson said her involvement in public life would take "a different form".

'I am eternally grateful to my SNP colleagues in Westminster who supported me so strongly.'
Michelle Thomson

She said on Tuesday: "Yesterday I received news from the Crown Office that confirmed I have been completely exonerated by the police investigation into a solicitor I used in 2010.

"I am eternally grateful to my SNP colleagues in Westminster who supported me so strongly throughout this time. I also thank Police Scotland and the Crown Office for their courtesy and professionalism.

"I thank my friends and supporters who gave me constant encouragement throughout and above all, I am indebted to my family and acknowledge that the past two years have been very difficult for them, too."

She continued: "I made clear before I entered politics that I wished to use my skills, drive and experience to help shape a better Scotland, and that desire remains as strongly as it did when I became very involved in the 2014 independence referendum. 

"However, for the time being this will need to take a different form.

"I now intend to take a few days of reflection to consider my next steps."

Ms Thomson did not contest the 2017 general election as she was not chosen as the SNP's candidate for the constituency.

She sat as an independent MP after withdrawing from the party whip as the allegations came to light in September 2015.

In 2014, solicitor Christopher Hales was struck off by the Scottish Solicitors' Disciplinary Tribunal (SSDT) in connection with several transactions conducted by a property firm in which Ms Thomson was a partner in 2010-11.

In 2015, prosecutors instructed police to carry out an investigation into "alleged irregularities" relating to property deals in those years.

