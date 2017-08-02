President Donald Trump speaks out against Indyref2 

The American president also says 'you don't hear the word Britain anymore'.

President: Trump says a second referendum would be 'terrible' for Scotland.

President Donald Trump has said a second independence referendum would be "terrible" for Scotland.

Trump, who's mother was Scottish, also expressed concerns over the British Open golf tournament if the country did get independence from the UK.

He said: "It would be terrible. They just went through hell.

"What would they do with the British Open if they ever got out? They'd no longer have the British Open,"

Trump, who owns luxury golf courses in Ayrshire and Aberdeenshire, has also said he wants to be "very involved" with the UK.

He said: "you don't hear the word Britain any more".

The comments after he tweeting that a US-UK trade deal could be "very big & exciting".

The UK Government has said Brexit offers an "unprecedented opportunity" to reshape Britain's trading ambitions, although what that may mean for aspects such as food and agriculture has already proved controversial.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Mr Trump declined to give any detail on how a post-Brexit transatlantic agreement agreement may look. He added: "But I can say that we're going to be very involved with the UK. I mean, you don't hear the word Britain any more. It's very interesting."

Mr Trump spoke to the newspaper on July 25, when he tweeted: "Working on major Trade Deal with the United Kingdom. Could be very big & exciting. JOBS! The E.U. is very protectionist with the U.S. STOP!"

His comments came as International Trade Secretary Liam Fox was in Washington for talks with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer.

The meeting came after critics raised fears that British markets could be opened up to US agricultural products currently blocked by EU food standards rules, including controversial chlorine-washed chicken.