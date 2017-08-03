Two thirds of Scotland's lowest-paid workers are women

Almost 300,000 women earn less than the Living Wage of £8.45 an hour.

Wages: Labour has called for £10 an hour minimum (file pic). Nick Ansell / PA Wire/PA Images

Almost two-thirds of workers who earn less than the Living Wage are women, new figures have revealed.

There are 466,000 Scots whose salary is less than the Living Wage - which is currently set at £8.45 an hour for people outside of London.

The figures, from the Scottish Parliament Information Centre (Spice) showed that 64% of this group are women, with 297,000 female workers receiving a lower salary.

That means that 24.3% of all women who are in employment receive less than the Living Wage, while the equivalent for men was 15.4%

Labour, which proposes a £10 an hour minimum wage by 2020, said the figures came in the wake of recent salary information from the BBC.

Shadow Scottish secretary Lesley Laird said: "The gender pay gap has been in the news recently, with the disparity between men and women at the top of the BBC's payroll exposed.

"But while the debate in recent weeks has been focused on those at the top, pay inequality continues to impact millions of people across the country.

"These figures show almost 300,000 women in Scotland earn less than the Living Wage, with significantly fewer men in the same situation."

A spokesman for employability and training minister Jamie Hepburn said: "It is deeply regrettable that Labour teamed up with the Tories to oppose the devolution of employment law, responsibility for the minimum wage, work-related benefits, tax credits and much more - ensuring that these powers remain in the hands of the Tories at Westminster.

"With the limited powers that the Scottish Government does have, we are doing everything we can to promote fair pay. The full-time gender pay gap in Scotland is significantly narrower in Scotland than across the UK, and Scotland has the highest proportion of employees paid at least the Living Wage."