Celtic: Football Act has increased 'inappropriate songs'

The club's top security official has told the SNP the legislation is not working.

Protest: Celtic have repeatedly called for the law against football fans to be repealed. PA

Celtic's top security official claimed the Offensive Behaviour at Football Act increased the singing of "inappropriate songs".

Ronnie Hawthorn, who is head of security at the Parkhead club, warned then-community safety minister Paul Wheelhouse at a meeting in 2015 that the law was having the opposite effect of what the SNP hoped to achieve.

The legislation was passed in 2011 when the party had a majority of MSPs.

Since its passing, however, the SNP have lost their parliamentary majority and most MSPs are now in favour of the law being scrapped.

Minutes of the talks, and all correspondence between Celtic and the government over the legislation, have been published by the Scottish Government in response to a freedom of information request.

According to official minutes of the meeting, taken by a civil servant, Hawthorn said: "He felt the number of inappropriate songs being sung had increased since the act was introduced- as an act of defiance [against the law]."

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell was also present in the meeting.

Lawwell told those in attendance the club receives a "minimum number of complaints"about behaviour at Celtic Park but supporters feel there is "excessive filming [by police officers] and people were being arrested".

"Who is actually being offended?" he asked.

When asked if the club still held such views, a spokesman said: "We maintain the position we have held for some time."

"From the outset, we have consistently opposed this legislation as it has been used to create a general presumption that different laws should apply to football supporters as distinct from society as a whole.

"We encourage and promote positive behaviour within football at all times and welcome any other attempts to do likewise - recent measures taken at Celtic Park demonstrate our commitment to achieving a safe and positive environment".

Minutes: Club officials met with the Scottish Government in 2015. Scottish Government

Minutes: Celtic warned the law was having the reverse affect of what the SNP hoped. Scottish Government

Under the legislation, no one present at the football match actually has to have been offended for the law to be broken.

The legislation outlaws any behaviour "that a reasonable person would be likely to consider offensive," even if no one was actually offended at the time.

The law also goes beyond the stadium where the game is being held.

Football fans travelling to and from the match or even watching the game in a pub can face up to five years in prison for offensive behaviour.

Celtic have repeatedly called for the law against football fans to be repealed and have described the legislation as "unworkable".

A letter from Lawwell to the previous community safety minister Roseanna Cunningham in 2013 has also been released by the Scottish Government.

In the message to Cunningham, Lawwell warned: "The level of doubt around the application and enforcement of the act has been exacerbated by recent activity in the courts, and the appeal courts, leaving our supporters with genuine doubt over what conduct is, or not, unlawful."

He went on to question if a review of the law could not come quicker than planned.

Letter: Peter Lawwell wrote to Roseanna Cunningham about the law in 2013. Scottish Government

A Scottish Government spokesman said: "The vast majority of football supporters are well-behaved and simply wish to support their team.

"For a minority of supporters, however, threatening and offensive behaviour associated with football continues to be a problem in Scotland.

"The act is a clear statement that no section of society is exempt from standards and behaviours that are considered acceptable - and it is one that enjoys considerable public support."

He added: "Repealing it would send entirely the wrong signal to both football and wider Scottish society.

"We welcome discussion with all stakeholders on how concerns with the act can be addressed - but no viable alternative has so far been brought forward that would offer supporters protection from abusive and threatening behaviour."

Labour MSP James Kelly has put forward a private members bill at Holyrood to repeal the legislation.

Kelly hopes the act will be scrapped by the start of the 2018/19 football season.

Jeannette Findlay from the Fans Against Criminalisation group said: "These discussions reflect the view that we understood Celtic had during this period.

"We are pleased to see the club pressed the Scottish Government at the time and we hope that they continue to do so as the justice committee scrutinises the repeal bill."