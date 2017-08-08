  • STV
  • MySTV

Labour proposes automatic compensation for rail delays

STV

The party wants automatic compensation for customers who experience 30 minute delays.

Railway: Labour calls for automatic compensation after delays.
Railway: Labour calls for automatic compensation after delays. SWNS

Rail passengers could be automatically compensated for delayed journeys under plans set out by Scottish Labour.

The party has called on ScotRail to introduce a system where partial or full refunds are paid out automatically to customers who experience delays of 30 minutes or more if they have paid by credit, debit or smart card.

Scottish Labour has also urged the operator to launch an awareness campaign so that all passengers, including those who pay by cash, are aware of their rights to compensation.

Under existing rules, passengers can claim back 50% of the cost of a single ticket or 25% of the cost of return if their journey is delayed by 30 to 59 minutes.

Refunds increase to the full cost of a single ticket and 50% of a return for delays of one hour to one hour and 59 minutes, and the full cost of a single or a return for delays of more than two hours.

Passengers are required to apply for the "delay repay" compensation online or by post.

Scottish Labour said ScotRail should look at all options for an automatic scheme, including for passengers travelling with peak or off-peak tickets as well as those with advance tickets for specific services.

The party said it would make automatic compensation a requirement of the next ScotRail franchise.

ScotRail was ordered to produce a performance improvement plan last year after punctuality and reliability fell below the expected standard.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said the operator had "learned lessons" after recent figures showed improvements.

Scottish Labour's transport spokesman Neil Bibby said: "Delayed trains are still a major problem on the ScotRail network, despite improvements in recent months.

"Passengers have always been entitled to compensation for significant delays, but many are unaware of their rights. Scottish Labour has repeatedly called on the Scottish Government to run an awareness campaign.

"Now we are going further and demanding that automatic compensation is introduced for passengers paying by card if their train is 30 minutes or more late."

The scheme is part of the party's broader plan for Scotland's railways, which also includes bringing ScotRail and the Caledonian Sleeper into public ownership when the franchises expire, "fairer fares" for passengers and ending the expansion of driver-only operations.

ScotRail Alliance spokesman said: "We are always looking at ways to improve the service we offer to our customers, as part of our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

"We know how frustrating any delay can be for customers, which is why we already offer compensation to customers who have been delayed by 30 minutes or more. There is an option for that to be paid electronically. It is quick and easy for customers to claim money back, particularly online.

"The most recent figures show that 94% of our trains are on time, and that nine out of 10 customers are satisfied with ScotRail. The investment we are making in new and better trains will mean faster journeys, more seats and better services."

Download: The STV News app is Scotland's favourite and is available for iPhone from the App store and for Android from Google Play. Download it today and continue to enjoy STV News wherever you are.

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.