  • STV
  • MySTV

EU repeal bill is a 'direct threat' to devolution 

STV

Scottish Government unlikely to vote for bill without major changes, says minister.

Michael Russell: Met Tory minister in Edinburgh (file pic).
Michael Russell: Met Tory minister in Edinburgh (file pic). PA

Holyrood is likely to vote against the EU repeal bill unless major changes are made to the proposed legislation, Scotland's Brexit minister has said.

Michael Russell called on the UK Government to recognise the bill as drafted cannot proceed and said it should be changed to take account of the "very serious concerns" expressed by the Scottish and Welsh Governments.

He also said the current proposals are a "direct threat" to the devolution settlement which people in Scotland voted for in 1997.

Mr Russell was speaking following talks in Edinburgh with first secretary of state Damian Green.

The talks focused on identifying where common frameworks are needed for powers returning from Brussels following Brexit, and areas in which both governments agree there should be a release of powers to the Scottish Parliament.

The UK Government argues these powers could then be released under the Repeal Bill, which has been described as a "blatant power grab" by the Scottish and Welsh Governments.

Both devolved administrations have said they will not recommend legislative consent is granted for the Bill in its current state.

Mr Russell said: "Today was a useful opportunity for an exchange of views between ourselves and the UK Government on Brexit and the repatriation of powers it will involve.

"But following today's meeting we remain absolutely clear that, as things stand, we will not recommend to the Scottish Parliament that it gives its consent to the EU Withdrawal Bill.

"The bill as currently drafted is impractical and unworkable. It is a blatant power grab which would take existing competence over a wide range of devolved policy areas, including aspects of things like agriculture and fishing, away from Holyrood, giving them instead to Westminster and Whitehall.

"That means that unless there are serious and significant changes to the proposed legislation, the strong likelihood is that the Scottish Parliament will vote against the repeal bill."

Mr Russell said that would not block Brexit and said the Scottish Government has never claimed to have a veto over EU withdrawal.

But he said for UK Ministers to override a vote of the Scottish Parliament and impose the EU Withdrawal Bill on Scotland would be an "extraordinary and unprecedented step to take."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.