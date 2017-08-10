Council leader faces vote to stand down over fraud probe

North Lanarkshire Council has refused to publish a report into the allegations.

North Lanarkshire: Labour run the local authority as a minority administration. STV

The leader of North Lanarkshire Council is to face a vote calling on him to step down until a police investigation into allegations of fraud is concluded.

STV News understands the allegations centre on the unapproved formation of two subsidiary council companies with which Logue acted as a director of from 2012 until they were dissolved four years later.

Logue denies any wrongdoing and described the police complaint as a "pathetic attempt to smear him" in an interview with the Wishaw Press.

A special meeting on Logue's future has been requested by the authority's 33 SNP councillors.

Under the council's rules, the meeting must now take place within the next two weeks.

A spokesman for North Lanarkshire Council said: "I can confirm that a request has been received for a special meeting which will be dealt with in accordance with the council's standing orders."

An internal audit report into the subsidiary companies has not been released to the public by the council.

A motion calling for the publication of the report, and a separate one into allegations of fraud centring of council contracts, will also be put to a vote at the special meeting.

Tom Johnston, depute leader of the SNP council group said: "The SNP has not taken this decision lightly but we made a promise to the people who elected us to fight for openness, transparency and accountability within this council.

"North Lanarkshire Council has developed a poor reputation over the years and councillor Logue's refusal to step aside is a further example of everything that is wrong in this area.

"I am asking all councillors to support the three items that will go before this special meeting. It is imperative that opposition councillors, and the public as a whole, have the opportunity to see the content of these audit reports."

In response to the request for a special meeting, depute council leader Paul Kelly told STV News: "We welcome the call for a meeting and are happy to discuss all the things they have put forward.

"We will use the meeting to discuss what we have done in the last year to investigate real allegations of corruption and questionable behaviour of individuals.

"The SNP have simply jumped on a smear against Jim Logue."

Kelly added: "They are asking us to interfere in the audit process. Politically independent council auditing is established to stop this process.

"The SNP have stooped to a new low."

According to a four paragraph summary of the Logue report, which is the only publicly available information on the document, head of the administration's audit services Ken Adamson confirmed "the creation of neither [firm] was approved by, or reported to, the NLL [North Lanarkshire Leisure Ltd] board" and NLL received "no reports" about the companies.

Adamson added: "We also raised a number of issues about overseas travel."

Following May's council elections, Labour runs the authority as a minority administration with the support of Conservative councillors.

Meghan Gallagher, who leads the ten-strong Tory group, is also the convener of the council's audit and scrutiny committee.

Two independent councillors were also elected in May.

For the either of the three motions to pass, Conservative councillors must vote for them alongside the SNP.

STV News has approached the Scottish Conservatives for comment.