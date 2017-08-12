  • STV
  • MySTV

Salmond: 'Scotland will be independent in four years'

STV

The 62-year-old said Brexit is the key driving force and will dictate the timing

Salmond: Former First Minister believes Scotland will be independent within four years.
Salmond: Former First Minister believes Scotland will be independent within four years. ITV News

Alex Salmond believes Scotland will be independent within four years and vowed to play "whatever part is necessary" in a second referendum campaign.

The former First Minister said Brexit is the key driving force and will dictate the timing of another independence vote.

Out of political office for the first time in decades, Mr Salmond is hosting a sold out run of chat shows at the Edinburgh Festival and speaking before his debut performance on Sunday, he said: "I think Scotland will become independent, I think that was rendered inevitable when the Scottish Parliament was established.

"The timing has always been the interesting thing and I think the timing and outcome of Brexit will dictate the timing of another referendum and therefore the timing of independence, in the medium term.

"If Brexit is a soaraway success, the best thing since sliced bread, then I think that will postpone another referendum but I don't know anyone who thinks that now.

"So therefore I think a (second independence) referendum will be at some point in the next three to four years, depending on the transitional period of Brexit, and I think the result will be a Yes."

The ex-SNP leader, who lost his seat as MP for Gordon in May's General Election, said he will play "whatever part is necessary" in a future referendum campaign.

Asked if he could return to elected office, he said: "I'm not ruling it out. The timing is not in my hands, I mean Theresa May didn't know when the last election was until she was up a Welsh mountain and she probably regrets climbing it."

In the meantime he is looking forward to hosting his festival show which will feature invited guests, music and comedy.

Mr Salmond said: "There are things you can't say in office that you can say out of office.

"And there are things you can do out of office that you can't do in office, not just as First Minister, but as an MP you can't just swan off to the Edinburgh Festival for a couple of weeks, that's not fair on your constituents but luckily my constituents relived me of that responsibility and I'm now able to do it."

He joked he could tour the world with the show if it is received well with audiences, saying: "The global decision comes after the run in Edinburgh."

The 62-year-old would not reveal any of the guests he has lined up for chats but said his ideal show would feature Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un as their political stand off continues.

Mr Salmond said: "Can you imagine it? I would need a third chair for a start but the entourage for each would have been fabulous and the fight over the camera angles for the hair lines - it would have taken years to be stage managed but it would be brilliant."

WHERE TO NOW?

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check. That e-mail's already in our system. Please try again.
ShowHide
Forgot password?
This field is required. At least 6 characters please. Did you enter your details correctly?
If you've forgotten your details then use the 'Forgot password?' link.
Need to reset your password?

We'll send a link to reset your password to

We've sent you details on how to reset your password

Please check your email and follow the instructions.

Forgotten your email address?

Have you forgotten the email address that you previously joined with? Don't worry, by emailing enquiries@stv.tv we can help.

One account. All of STV.

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
At least 6 characters please
ShowHide
This field is required. At least 6 characters please.
You have to be 16 or over to join
This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date
Type your full postcode and select your address This field is required. It doesn't look like you've entered a valid postcode. Can't find your address? Confirm the details you've given us are correct by clicking here

By continuing you agree to our Terms of Use, including our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. Any issues contact us.

Upload Profile Picture

Please make sure your image is under 2mb in size and a valid JPG, PNG or GIF.

Are you sure?

Unfortunately, you'll be unable to access our premium content. We’ll be sorry to see you go, but if you change your mind you can rejoin us at any time.

Please verify your STV account

Please verify your STV account using the email we sent you. If you have lost the email, we can send you another one, just click the button below.

Thanks

We've sent you a new verification email.
Please check your email and follow the instructions to verify your account.

Welcome to STV
Thanks for joining us.

Oops!

Sorry, you must be at least 12 years old to place a vote for your Real Hero.

Please review our Voting Terms of Use for more information.

Oops!

Sorry! It seems that you are using a browser that is incompatible with our voting service.

To register your vote please copy the below URL in to your regular mobile browser. We recommend Google Chrome, or Safari.

http://shows.stv.tv/real-heroes/voting

Oops!

Sorry, you seem to have already voted in this category.

Thanks for voting

Now share your vote with friends on your social network

Share on twitter Share on facebook

Cast your vote

Please register or sign in to continue.

Cast your vote

This field is required. This doesn't appear to be a valid date

Cast your vote

Please fill out this form to cast your vote. As you are under 16 years old you will not create an STV account. Why do we need these details?

This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. Please enter at least 2 characters
This field is required. That doesn't look like a valid e-mail format, please check.
Location This field is required.
Parental Consent This field is required.

That's you. All that's left is to click the 'Submit Vote' button below. By doing so, you confirm that you and your parent or guardian have read and accept our Voting Terms of Use, Privacy Policy and Cookie policy, and that the details you have entered are correct. We'll look after them as carefully as if they were our own.