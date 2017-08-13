Sturgeon criticises shoe firm over 'sexist' range names

The firm had Dolly Babe shoes for girls and a Leader range for boys.

Sexist: First Minister criticises shoe range. PA

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has criticised a well-known footwear firm after a range of shoes sparked a sexism row.

Clarks launched the range with Dolly Babe shoes for Girls and Leader shoes for boys.

The SNP leader was among a host of well known figures to criticise the range which has now been removed from the website.

She tweeted: "It is almost beyond belief that in 2017 a major company could think this is in any way acceptable. Shows what we are still up against."

The company has also said it will be removing the name from in it's in-store products and has apologised for any offence caused.

The Dolly Babe range featured a heart print detail while the Leader footwear for boys carries a football image.

The boys range remains on sale online.

Laura Waddell, a publishing manager at HarperCollins, wrote: "Clarks have named range of girls' school shoes 'Dolly Babe' while the boys' equivalent is called 'Leader'. Out of touch, sexist & insulting."

But not everyone agreed with the First Minister's assessment.

Replying to Ms Sturgeon, a Twitter user by the name of Tod said: "My daughter went though all phases from dolly babe to goth. It's called choice &made no difference to her self esteem/worth."

Clarks released a statement saying the Dolly Babe range is "an old and discontinued line, with only remaining stock being sold through our stores".

It said it had removed the shoe from sale online "following customer feedback regarding the name" and added: "We are working hard to ensure our ranges reflect our gender neutral ethos and we apologise for any unintended offence caused."

