Salmond: Trump is wonderful until you disagree with him

The former First Minister says the US President is a 'really charming in many ways'.

<img itemprop="thumbnailUrl" src="https://images.stv.tv/videos/w384xh216xmFit/5540537583001-alex-salmond.jpg" />

Donald Trump is a wonderful person "until you disagree with him," former First Minister Alex Salmond has told STV News.

The two have spent years exchanging public insults after the Scottish Government supported the development of a wind farm off the Aberdeenshire coast.

Trump objected to the development as he claimed it would spoil the view from his golf course on the Menie estate.

After a lengthy legal process Trump lost his bid to stop the renewable energy scheme.

In an interview with STV News, Salmond explained why in his view their relationship broke down.

"Donald is wonderful, and really charming in many ways, until you disagree with him and then of course things are entirely different," explained the former MP.

"What happened to our relationship is that I disagreed with him."

Salmond insisted it was not a personality clash between the pair.

"It was more of a clash in court," he said.

"If you remember he took us to court not once, not twice but three times and lost three times.

"I do admit that when I texted him 'once, twice, three times a loser' it did not exactly cement our relationship and I got a tweet of abuse in return."

STV News has searched for the alleged abusive tweet sent to Salmond after the third court case in December 2015 but was unable to find any tweet about case by the American businessman.

A statement was issued by the Trump Organisation at the time.

It read: "Does anyone care what this man thinks? He's a has-been and totally irrelevant.

"He should go back to doing what he does best - unveiling pompous portraits of himself that pander to his already overinflated ego."

The now president has tweeted about Salmond and the wind farm a number of times in the past: