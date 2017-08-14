Temporary UK-EU customs union 'could ease Brexit chaos'

Brexit Secretary David Davis will ask Brussels for an 'interim' arrangement.

The UK is set to pull out the single market and customs union in 2019. PA

A temporary customs union could be put in place to help prevent chaos at Britain's borders after Brexit, the government has said.

Brexit Secretary David Davis will ask Brussels for an "interim" period to allow a smooth switch over to the new trading regime that will be put in place once the UK leaves.

A time-limited transition will mean businesses on both sides of the Channel only have to adapt once to rule changes, the Department for Exiting the European Union (DExEU) said.

It comes after Chancellor Philip Hammond and International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said the UK would pull out of both the single market and the customs union in 2019.

Temporary arrangements could allow trade deals to be negotiated with other countries, something members of the bloc are forbidden from doing, while governments and businesses adjust to new arrangements.

Ministers have been warned about the strain ports could be put under if they face a big increase in bureaucracy for dealing with goods entering and leaving the country.

The proposals for new customs arrangements to allow the "freest and most frictionless possible" trade with the EU are being outlined in the first of a series of "future partnership papers" being released by the Government.

Although negotiations on a new system are not scheduled to start for sometime, the Government said setting out its aims showed the UK's "desire to ensure our exit from the EU is smooth, orderly and successful".

The government is putting forward two options for systems that could be introduced after Brexit.

One option being put forward for by Mr Davis would see the UK manage a new customs border with administration streamlined to the "fullest extent possible".

The Brexit Secretary will also float plans for a customs partnership with the EU that would negate the need for a customs border between the UK and the rest of the bloc.

A position paper on the fraught issue of the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic will published on Wednesday, ahead of the third round of Brexit negotiations in Brussels at the end of the month.

DExEU said the document will make clear the commitment to maintain a seamless and frictionless border with no return to the hard borders of the past.

Critics claim the idea is a 'fantasy' that will not speed plans up. PA

But critics claim the temporary customs union is a "fantasy" that will only delay the economic pain Britain is facing.

Labour former shadow chancellor Chris Leslie, a leading supporter of the Open Britain campaign group, said it looked like the Government wanted to "have their cake and eat it".

"Ministers claim we can leave the customs union and yet still achieve 'the most frictionless customs agreement anywhere in the world,' but with absolutely no detail about how such a miraculous new system will be achieved.

"It is a fantasy to pretend we can have the freest and most frictionless trade possible with our largest partner when the Government remain intent on pulling Britain out of the customs union."

Tom Brake, Liberal Democrats Brexit spokesman, said the Government's "extreme Brexit will end up leaving Britain poorer".

He added: "Even if they were agreed to by the EU, these proposals will only delay the economic pain caused by leaving the customs union.

"We still face the prospect of more red tape for businesses, longer queues at our borders and higher prices for consumers once the transition comes to an end."

Chancellor Philip Hammond has said Britain will not turn into a tax haven post Brexit. PA

Adam Marshall, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said most businesses were more concerned about future customs arrangements with the EU than future trade deals.

He added: "At this stage, it is critically important to keep a number of different options open in order to achieve this goal.

"While we await the detail of the government's customs position paper, and the reactions of EU negotiators, business is clear that a smooth transition to new arrangements is needed, and multiple adjustment costs must be avoided.

"In the long term, we should aim to avoid imports and exports being subjected to two sets of customs checks, and to ensuring the smoothest possible future trade relationship between the UK and EU."